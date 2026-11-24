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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 24, 2026 12:30PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
The four largest cybersecurity ETFs offer investors exposure to cybersecurity stocks as cyberattacks increase.
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As data breaches and cyberattacks continue to rise, cybersecurity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors a diversified option for cybersecurity investing.
The term cybersecurity originated in 1989, and today is defined as the measures taken to protect a computer or computer system against unauthorized access or cyberattack threats. Many companies focused on this market develop cybersecurity hardware and software, or offer cybersecurity services.
The number of security incidents has increased significantly in recent years, as have the costs companies must pay. According to a 2026 report from IBM (NYSE:IBM), the average cost of a single data breach event in globally was a record high US$4.99 million, up 12 percent over the previous year.
The global average had actually pulled back slightly in 2025, coming in at US$4.44 million compared to its then all-time high of US$4.88 million in 2024. IBM attributed the change to artificial intelligence (AI) and automation helping security teams to identify and contain these breaches more quickly. However, attacks driven by AI increased significantly in 2025, up 56 percent year-on-year.
These threats are unlikely to fade anytime soon. The forecast for the cybersecurity market is expected to remain strong, with trends in the space including the threats posed by AI and quantum computing.
There are multiple ways to invest in the cybersecurity market, including cybersecurity ETFs, which offer a low-cost way to enter the space. ETF fees and expenses are typically lower than those associated with mutual funds or other types of actively managed financial instruments. What's more, these ETFs provide exposure to a basket of cybersecurity stocks, meaning investors can spread their risk around instead of focusing on individual companies.
According to ETF.com, there are nine cybersecurity ETFs listed in the US. Here's a closer look at the top four cybersecurity ETFs by assets under management (AUM). ETFs with assets under management above US$500 million are included in this list. All numbers and figures were current as of November 23, 2026, and were retrieved from the fund's official webpages.
1. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)
AUM: US$16.95 billion
Expense ratio: 0.75 percent
Launched in July 2015, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF tracks the NASDAQ CTA Cybersecurity Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NQCYBR) and includes companies categorized as cybersecurity by the Consumer Technology Association as cybersecurity. The ETF's 46 holdings are largely tech firms, but it also offers some exposure to the defense and aerospace sectors.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF's top holdings include Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) at a weight of 7.79 percent, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) at 7.62 percent and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) at 7.38 percent.
2. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (ARCA:HACK)
AUM: US$3.55 billion
Expense ratio: 0.6 percent
The oldest cybersecurity ETF on this list is the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF, which began trading in November 2014. Amplify acquired its creator, ETF Managers Group, in 2024, and changed the ETF's name from the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF.
The Amplify Cybersecurity ETF tracks the ISE Cyber Security Index (INDEXNASDAQ:HXR) and includes companies that either offer cybersecurity services or develop hardware or software for cybersecurity.
The cybersecurity ETF has 23 holdings in its portfolio, and its top holdings by weight include Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) at 5.96 percent, Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) at 5.49 percent and Palo Alto at 5.25 percent.
3. Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)
AUM: US$2.31 billion
Expense ratio: 0.5 percent
The newest ETF on this list is the Global X Cybersecurity ETF, founded in October 2019.
The ETF tracks the Indxx Cybersecurity Index; for inclusion on that index, companies need to generate at least 50 percent of their revenue from cybersecurity activities. The ETF's 34 holdings are almost exclusively categorized as technology services, setting it apart from other entries on this list, which also include electronic technology companies.
Its top holdings by weight are Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) at a weight of 6.64 percent, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) at 6.56 percent and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) at 6.2 percent.
4. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (ARCA:IHAK)
AUM: US$1.17 billion
Expense ratio: 0.47 percent
Last on this cybersecurity ETFs list is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, which was founded in June 2019.
This cybersecurity ETF tracks the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security Index (INDEXNYSEGIS:NYFSSEC) and has a focus on companies whose business includes cybersecurity hardware, software, products or services.
The inclusion of companies in both developed and emerging markets provides it with a more globally diverse portfolio of companies than other ETFs on this list.
The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has 34 holdings, including Netskope at a weight of 7.56 percent, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) at 5.83 percent and Zscaler at 5.68 percent.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Lauren gained her education through Douglas College’s Professional Writing program and SFU’s Editing certificate program. She spent many years at Douglas' student newspaper, including a term as Editor-in-Chief. With over six years as part of the INN team, Lauren is passionate about delivering accurate and informative content to investors.
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Lauren gained her education through Douglas College’s Professional Writing program and SFU’s Editing certificate program. She spent many years at Douglas' student newspaper, including a term as Editor-in-Chief. With over six years as part of the INN team, Lauren is passionate about delivering accurate and informative content to investors.
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