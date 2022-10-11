The investment seeks investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Prime Cyber Defense Index. The index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities of companies across the globe that (i) engage in providing cyber defense applications or services as a vital component of its overall business or (ii) provide hardware or software for cyber defense activities as a vital component of its overall business. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the index.