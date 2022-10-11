The investment seeks to track the investment results of the NYSE® FactSet® Global Cyber Security IndexTM. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the index and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. The index is composed of developed and emerging market companies that are involved in cyber security and technology, including cyber security hardware, software, products, and services. It is non-diversified.