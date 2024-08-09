Anaergia Inc is engaged in the generation of renewable energy from biogas through advanced anaerobic digestion of organic residues from municipal, agricultural, and industrial sources. Its operating segments are Capital Sales; Services; Build, Own, and Operate Projects; and Fibracast. It derives key revenue from the Capital Sales segment which consists of the sales of proprietary technology solutions and services to third party customers, predominantly municipalities, private entities, and project developers. The group derives revenue from the U.S., Canada, Italy and other countries.