Biorem Inc is an environmental biotechnology company. It designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of air emissions control systems used to eliminate odours, volatile organic compounds, and hazardous air pollutants. The company's products include Biofilters, Biogas Solutions, Multi-Stage Systems, Biotrickling filters, and services such as Media Sampling and Analysis, Biological processes and testing, Media replacements and Spare parts, and other related services. The company derives revenues from the sale of standard products, from construction projects for specialized products, and services for repairs and maintenance. The group has a business presence in Canada, the United States, China and others, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.