SunPower Launches Residential Energy Storage System

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), solar power company has launched Equinox Storage, industrial solar energy-storage systems designed for homeowners. The new system allows residential customers energy independence, up to 12 kw hours of energy storage and mobile app features. Previously, SunPower has worked with commercial clients including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-owned Whole Foods and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

As quoted in the press release:

“With up to 12 kilowatt hours of storage capacity, Equinox Storage gives homeowners the ability to keep lights on, essential appliances operating, internet connected, and more, which can be critical during an outage,” Taffe continued. “Equinox Storage also automatically manages energy supply based on solar production, home electricity consumption, and utility rates to make the most efficient use of stored power every day.” With a low-profile design, Equinox Storage occupies less space than competing solutions, while leaving room for future storage capacity expansion. SunPower has matched hardware aesthetics with next-generation software capabilities to give homeowners direct control of how and when they use stored solar energy.

