Stardust Power Signs Lithium Offtake Deal with Sumitomo Corporation
“This is a huge milestone for our company, having an offtake partner such as Sumitomo, a very credible and prestigious organization," said Roshan Pujari, founder and CEO of Stardust Power. "And they can provide a lot of value add other than just acquiring the product — they can help with our marketing efforts."
Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) has signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Sumitomo Corporation, a major trading company headquartered in Japan, for up to 20,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium carbonate.
“This is a huge milestone for our company, having an offtake partner such as Sumitomo, a very credible and prestigious organization,” said Roshan Pujari, founder and CEO of Stardust Power. “And they can provide a lot of value add other than just acquiring the product — they can help with our marketing efforts.”
Under the agreement, Sumitomo will have the option to buy up to 20,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium annually, which represents 80 percent of Phase 1 and 40 percent of the total annual capacity of Stardust’s planned lithium refinery.
Stardust Power is constructing one of the largest lithium refineries in the US, designed to produce up to 50,000 metric tons annually. It is located in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with easy access to road, rail and rivers, and a highly skilled workforce.
The refinery will be built in two phases, with each phase capable of producing up to 25,000 metric tons of refined battery-grade lithium per year. The company celebrated breaking ground at the site in January 2025, signaling a milestone in the refinery’s construction progress.
“Next, we'll be finishing our level three engineering study, which is really the last large gating item, from an engineering perspective, to start major construction. And so we are moving the project forward in a really quick time, and we're excited to start major construction later this year,” Pujari said.
Watch the full interview with Roshan Pujari, founder and CEO of Stardust Power, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Stardust Power in order to help investors learn more about the company. Stardust Power is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Stardust Power and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
