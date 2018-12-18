3D Printing Trends 2018: Growth Continues

With 2018 coming to an end, here’s a look back on the the biggest trends and takeaways in the 3D printing market this year.









The 3D printing industry witnessed a massive evolution in 2018 with the sector receiving news from several sub-verticals through the year.

In our 2017 trends article, we noted that the technology has transitioned to be applied in various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing among others; in 2018, the sector has seen further progress with regards to its implementation in these industries.

Some of the top stories of the sector for 2018 include veterinarians 3D printing part of a skull for a dachshund suffering from cancer, NASA revealing the winning designs of its 3D-printed mars habitat competition and BigRep unveiling the world’s first 3D-printed electric motorcycle.

On that note, the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look back at the year that pushed 3D printing towards its goal of the fourth industrial revolution.

3D printing trends 2018: Pushing boundaries

In an email statement to INN, a spokesperson of Essentium said that the firm anticipated the involvement of more “industrial companies” in the 3D printing space in 2018, which it says came to fruition.

The numbers from Formnext 2018, a global exhibition on additive manufacturing (AM) held in November of each year, could be reflective of Essentium’s statement. The event’s organizers reported that the four day exhibition had over 26,000 specialists in attendance, which translated to a 25 percent increase from its previous year. It was also said that there were over 632 exhibitors from 32 countries as compared to 393 exhibitors in 2017.

Meanwhile, a report by SmarTech Publishing said that the AM industry grew 24 percent in 2018 reaching a total market value of US$9.3 billion.

While the numbers do indicate the growth in the industry, the sector has certainly seen several firsts in the year.

Case in point,the 3D printed electric motorcycle from BigRep ,said to have been designed to push boundaries, although it now exists in the form of a prototype. The bike which was designed through the company’s innovation consultancy, NowLab, and features airless tires, forkless steering and flexible bumpers.

“This bike and our other prototypes push the limits of engineering creativity and will reshape AM technology as we know it,” Daniel Buning, managing director of NowLab, said in the release.

Meanwhile, Michelle Oblak, assistant co-director of University of Guelph, said that the technology opens new possibilities. Oblak replaced the skull of a dog suffering from cancer using a 3D printed customer titanium plate.

“The technology has grown so quickly, and to be able to offer this incredible, customized, state-of-the-art plate in one of our canine patients was really amazing,” Oblak said in the release.

3D printing trends 2018: HP enters metal 3D printing space

Pete Basiliere, research vice president for additive manufacturing at Gartner, told INN that the biggest news in the industry was HP’s (NYSE:HPQ) entry into metal 3D printing of bound materials.

In the additive manufacturing process, 3D printing with bound materials is used to produce items that have been joined by a binding agent. In a document shared with INN, Basiliere explains that users will find 3D printing with bound materials aiding in prototyping, tooling and small size finished parts.

“The use of bound materials, which leverage years of metal injection molding development, coupled with low cost metal 3D printers (compared to powder bed fusion printers), mean users will be able to 3D print metal prototypes in the office and metal finished goods in the factory,” Basiliere explained in an email statement. “HP is not the first to market …nor likely to be the last.”

Basiliere said that the biggest takeaway from HP’s entry would be the marketing support, which could be along the lines of its initial 3D printer offerings.

“Heightened user awareness of 3D printed bound materials will lift all of the suppliers, not just HP,” he said.

In the document, Basiliere mentions that the benefit rating for such a technology is high for these printers as it offers new ways of prototyping and producing metal parts.

3D printing trends 2018: Companies in focus

While the sector as a whole has been opening upto new frontiers, there are several individual companies which have made significant strides in 2018.

In July, Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) received certified vendor status from the US government which sent its stock soaring 110 percent. In August, the company then announced the sale of its 3D printers to US Armed Forces and in November announced its intentions to raise US$29 million for advancing its technologies.

BASF Venture Capital, the investment arm of BASF (ETR:BAS), announced in November that the company was leading a Series A investment round in Essentium with Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS). In an email statement to INN, Essentium said that the launch of its High Speed Extrusion (HSE) additive manufacturing platform along with the Series A investment round were the important milestones for the company.

Essentium, however said that the sector had a challenging aspect especially with the claims made by its peers.

“We find that a lot of companies are saying the same thing, making the same claims – it’s challenging for consumers to know who is able to deliver on those claims verses who is just hype,” the Essentium spokesperson said.

Meanwhile another company that has been expanding its horizons was 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD). The company announced several key updates through the year, including its collaboration with Amann Girrbach for dental 3D printing. In October, the company said that the collaboration would aid consumers in its hope to offer an integrated single source solution that will accelerate the production of dental devices at lower cost of operation.

3D printing trends 2018: Investor takeaway

With companies opening upto new frontiers in 2018, , the 3D printing sector has taken leaps and evolved even more since 2017.

While the sector is expected to reach new heights in the following years, with IDTechEX expecting it reach US$22 billion in 2028, it remains to be seen if 3D Printing is, indeed, the fourth industrial revolution.

Stay tuned for our 3D printing outlook into 2019 and beyond as we tell you what’s in store for the industry.

