Resource Investing Best Mining Companies to Invest in on the TSXV? Despite heavy competition, these 10 companies took the top spots for the mining sector on the annual TSX Venture 50 list. « Morning Market Breakdown,… Olivia Da Silva • February 26, 2018

The TSX Venture Exchange has released its annual Venture 50 list, a ranking of the 10 top-performing companies in five sectors: mining, life science and clean technology, oil and gas, diversified industries and technology.

According to the official news release, the companies selected for the Venture 50 list were chosen based on the equally weighted criteria of trading volume, market capitalization growth and share price appreciation.

Below are the list’s top five companies in the mining sector. Click to see our coverage of the life science, cannabis and clean tech stocks that made the list.

1. Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI)

Taking the number-one spot on the Venture 50 list across all five sectors is Garibaldi Resources, a Canada-based exploration company. In 2016, Garibaldi finished the year with a market cap of over $9.7 million; by the end of 2017, the company had seen astonishing growth of 2,351 percent, putting its market cap at over $238 million.

One of Garibaldi’s primary focuses is its E&L Nickel Mountain project in BC’s Eskay Camp, which the company began drilling at in August 2017. In doing so, it discovered very high-grade nickel, along with six other metals. Garibaldi plans to continue drilling through 2018.

2. Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO)

BC-based gold company Novo Resources landed in second place for the mining sector, with share price growth of 361 percent and market cap growth of 661 percent from 2016 to 2017.

In 2017, Novo completed work at its Beatons Creek project in Western Australia; in June, it found high-grade gold and announced the potential for bulk mineralization in certain locations. As part of a joint venture with Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV), Novo is also working in Western Australia’s Karratha region. Activities there have been focused on Purdy’s Reward, where high-grade gold has been found.

3. Metallis Resources (TSXV:MTS)

Metallis Resources, which is focused on gold, silver, copper and nickel, claimed third place on the list, as its market cap jumped 1,300 percent between year-end 2016 and 2017.

The company’s primary project is the Kirkham property, part of BC’s Eskay Camp and the Golden Triangle, which it acquired in 2013. Drilling began there in August 2017, and has since unveiled notable discoveries, including a 3-kilometer stretch of continuous copper-gold mineralization.

4. First Cobalt (TSXV:FCC)

Coming in at fourth place in the mining sector is First Cobalt, a company primarily focused on cobalt. The BC-based company showed strong growth between year-end 2016 and 2017 with a share price change of 218 percent and a market cap change of 2,660 percent, the highest of any mining company on the Venture 50 list this year.

The company’s primary focus in 2017 was its Greater Cobalt project, which encapsulates over 10,000 hectares of prospective land. A maiden drill program of 7,000 meters was completed there, and the company has since reported high-grade mineralization.

5. Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLL)

Fifth place on the list belongs to Standard Lithium, a company that saw 289-percent growth in share price and an even stronger 988-percent growth in market cap between 2016 and 2017.

Standard Lithium has two primary projects on the go: Bristol Dry Lake in California, and the Smackover Foundation in Arkansas. Bristol Dry Lake is a 35,000-acre lithium project at which the company is currently gathering data on for an inferred resource estimate, set to be released mid-2018. Meanwhile, the Smackover Foundation is a relatively new addition as the company acquired exploration, production and extraction rights to 33,000 acres of brine leases from TETRA Technologies in January 2018.

Other mining stocks on the Venture 50 list

The five other mining companies to make the top 10 were: Liberty One Lithium (TSX:LBY), Wolfden Resources (TSX:WLF), Tinka Resources (TSX:TK), Power Metals (TSX:PWM) and NRG Metals (TSX:NGZ).

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Olivia Da Silva, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.