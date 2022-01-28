Emerita Resources Corp. is providing an update of its ongoing exploration programs in Spain. The exploration program has resumed at its wholly-owned IBW project with four diamond drills operating presently. Progress is being hindered both in the field and at the assay labs presently due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Presently, there are seven Emerita employees in quarantine. Thankfully, they are mildly symptomatic to ...

EMO:CA