Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE) is a Canadian gold development company advancing the fully permitted, high-grade Hammerdown project in Newfoundland & Labrador’s prolific Baie Verte mining district. A past-producing asset, Hammerdown is shovel-ready and de-risked, with construction underway and first ore deliveries to the Pine Cove Mill anticipated between late summer and early fall 2025.

Hammerdown is uniquely positioned to capitalize on existing infrastructure, with close access to paved roads, power, ports, and Maritime’s wholly owned Pine Cove processing facility. Unlike many greenfield developers, Maritime is pursuing a low-capex, staged production strategy—leveraging its established infrastructure and skilled local workforce to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and fast-track value creation through near-term cash flow generation amid record-high gold prices.

Expansive landscape of Maritime Resources' Hammerdown project.Hammerdown project site

Looking ahead, Maritime Resources aims to establish a 100,000 oz/year production platform by integrating nearby deposits—including Orion, Stoger Tight, and Deer Cove—and reactivating its 700 tpd Nugget Pond gold plant. The company’s extensive regional land package spans over 435 sq km of highly prospective terrain, with strong potential for gold, VMS, and porphyry-style mineralization.

Company Highlights

  • Near-term Gold Production: First production targeted for H2/2025 from the fully permitted Hammerdown open pit project.
  • High-grade Gold Reserves: 1.9 Mt at 4.46 g/t gold (272 koz) proven and probable reserves support initial 35,000-45,000 oz/year production.
  • Low-CAPEX Startup: Initial capital estimated at C$15 to $20 million, among the lowest in the sector for a new mine, leveraging Maritime’s fully operational Pine Cove mill
  • Owned Processing Infrastructure: Pine Cove Mill (1,300 tpd, operational) and the Nugget Pond gold plant (700 tpd CIP circuit, on standby).
  • Exploration Upside: 435 sq km land package includes multiple brownfield and greenfield targets proximal to infrastructure.
  • Institutional Backing: Strong support from Dundee Corporation, Eric Sprott and other institutions.
  • Fully Funded: recently closed $20 million hard dollar financing and $10 million private placement (live) to fund mine startup and repay the existing US$5 million note.
  • Local Workforce Advantage: Fully staffed Pine Cove Mill with 100 percent local residents

Maritime Resources
Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)

Maritime Resources

A low-risk path to gold production in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions

