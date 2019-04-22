5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Lydian Wins Access to Gold Project

The top gainers on the TSX last week were Lydian, Noranda, InPlay, PolyMet and Trilogy Metals — for a wide variety of commodities.









Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 68.57 points last week, reaching 16,612.81 by Thursday (April 18).

In the world of commodities, gold was not able to crack US$1,300 an ounce, base metals were held down by a stronger US dollar, and zinc finally appeared to be making a little bit of a comeback.

Here are the top five gainers on the TSX from last week:

Lydian International (TSX: LYD )

Noranda Income Fund (TSX: NIF.UN )

InPlay Oil (TSX: IPO )

PolyMet Mining (TSX: PMO )

Trilogy Metals (TSX: TMQ )

Read on to find out more about these companies and what is new for them lately.

Lydian International

Lydian is a gold developer with a primary focus on its 100 percent owned Amulsar gold project in Armenia. The company also has assets in neighboring Georgia.

The Colorado-based company had been denied access to its Amulsar project since mid-2018 due to blockades, but, on April 12, Lydian reported that a court in Armenia ordered police to remove protestors and allow the company free access.

According to Lydian, the Amulsar project sits on estimated, measured and indicated resources of over 3 million ounces of gold.

On the TSX last week, Lydian was trading at C$0.16, up by 26.92 percent for the week.

Noranda Income Fund

Noranda is the owner of the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield zinc smelter in Quebec, making them an ancillary resources company that may well find itself enjoying increased treatment charges as 2019 goes on. Its facility is the largest zinc smelter in North America.

Last week, the company announced that it would be releasing its first quarter results on April 26.

In Toronto, Noranda was up by 19.07 percent over last week, trading at C$3.06 on Thursday.

InPlay Oil

Calgary-based oil developer and producer InPlay Oil has a portfolio of oil assets throughout Central Alberta, where it’s focused on the Cardium Formation.

Towards the end of March, the company revealed that its 2018 numbers showed a 22 percent increase in oil production over 2017.

On the TSX last Thursday, InPlay was up by 13.89 percent on the previous week of trading at C$1.23.

PolyMet Mining

PolyMet is a Minnesota-focused company that is currently developing its NorthMet copper–nickel project.

It’s knocking at the door of construction, with the final federal permit to construct the mine issued in late March.

While that was a month ago now, in Toronto the company was up by 13.64 percent, trading at C$0.75.

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy is focused on developing its Upper Kobuk projects in Alaska, where it sits on copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver–cobalt properties, including its Bornite project.

Earlier in April, the company reported its first quarter fiscal results, saying it had a strong working capital position, a budget of almost US$20 million for developing its projects and an ongoing option for a joint venture with South32 (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF).

On the TSX, Trilogy was up by 11.04 percent last week, trading at C$3.72 by the end of the trading week.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.