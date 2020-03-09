Renforth Completes Initial Metallic Screen Assays at New Alger 68 Percent of Samples Display Nugget Effect, Give Higher Gold Values in Plus Fraction

Renforth Resources Inc. is pleased to confirm, via an initial metallic screen program, the presence of coarse, or “nugget effect” gold.









Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR, OTC:RFHRF, WKN – A2H9TN) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm, via an initial metallic screen program, the presence of coarse, or “nugget effect” gold, which, in 51 of the 76 samples tested returned a higher “plus screen” assay value than the original full sample fire assay value, as seen below.

Initial Program Observations

The results obtained in this initial program are interesting, for example;

A sample taken from a Discovery vein drillhole, which assayed 0.22 g/t Au originally, gave 2.09 g/t Au in the plus fraction, or 2.48 g/t Au in the combined plus and minus screens of the metallic screen. This sample was logged as greywacke. This instance illustrates that coarse gold, not visible to the eye, can occur in the Discovery Veins outside of quartz veining.

Several samples taken, including the 70.1 g/t Au sample discussed above, demonstrate coarse gold in the plus fraction contrasted to low values in the whole Metallic Screen result (where plus and duplicate minus screens are combined), as well as the original fire assay. This clearly demonstrates a nugget effect caused as coarse, or native, gold can be smeared in the sample preparation and grinding process, leaving it too large to pass through the 100 micron screen which the sample material is put through prior to conventional fire assay. The screen allows the fine material to pass and catches the coarser material, which can include native gold. The Whole sample number given reflects 1 coarse “plus” sample, frequently higher grade due to coarse gold as seen above, combined with 3 “fine” samples, the results combined mathematically to yield the whole number. A conventional fire assay only assays one sample of “fine” material.

Renforth considers this limited, initial program to demonstrate that higher grade coarse gold is occurring at New Alger in lithologies where gold is anticipated, for example quartz veining, as well as where it is unexpected, such as greywacke. It is expected that in the future metallic screen assays will continue to be done in order to obtain a clearer picture of the nugget effect which conventional assay technology can not characterize accurately but which would affect any future bulk sampling or other activities.

The metallic screen samples disclosed in this press release were obtained by the processing of sample rejects from the Fall 2019 drill program. Results from that program have been released, please see the press release of January 21, 2020. The sample rejects, which are the unused, crushed sample material left over from the original assay procedure in 2019, were retrieved by the program geologists by hand from the original assay laboratory, Bourlamaque Labs, and immediately delivered to ALS Labs, both in Val d’Or, Quebec. ALS completed the Metallic Screen assaying. The process consists of the sample material being ground fine and then screened through a 100 micron mesh. The material passing through (finest material) and caught by (coarser material) the mesh were assayed separately (duplicate 50g pulps being used for the fine material). A whole-sample assay is then calculated using the results from the fine and coarse samples combined. In addition to the internal QA/QC procedures of the lab duplicate samples were run in the batch and are disclosed in the table above.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a “Qualified Person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances’ additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m – this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

