Nevada Sunrise Announces 2019 Exploration Plans For Coronado VMS Project

Nevada Sunrise (TSXV: NEV ) is pleased to announce its Phase 2 exploration plans for the Coronado VMS property (“Coronado”, or the “Project”), located near the past-producing Big Mike copper mine in the Tobin and Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada, approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca. Nevada Sunrise has an option to earn a 100% interest in Coronado (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated September 28, 2018).

2019 Coronado Gravity Survey

A ground gravity survey is underway over the shallowest and most conductive part of the Coronado South target, centered over a strong airborne electromagnetic (“EM”) anomaly first detected by the Company in 2018. Based on the estimated size of the Coronado South target, 84 gravity readings taken at 100 metre station intervals are planned on four lines extending 1,000 metres on either side of the interpreted conductor axis to delineate the gravity profile. Additional infill gravity readings at 50 metre intervals are planned if higher definition is desired. Gravity readings are also proposed over the Coronado North target located approximately 1,750 metres to the north if time and budget allow.

“Coronado is an underexplored property located on trend to a historic, high-grade copper mine,” said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. “In the modern era of mineral exploration, the search for buried deposits demands high-tech solutions. We believe Nevada Sunrise has received a unique opportunity in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, and our team looks forward to unlocking the geological secrets of Coronado.”

A gravity survey can detect the greater density of a hidden volcanogenic massive sulfide (“VMS”) deposit in contrast to the lower density, unmineralized country rocks. Nevada Sunrise intends to integrate the results of the 2019 ground gravity survey with the strong EM conductors outlined in the 2018 airborne VTEM™ survey in order to provide the best possible target definition for a Phase 2 drilling program.

In February 2019, Nevada Sunrise received a key amendment to the current drill permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for a new access road at Coronado South. The proposed 2019 drilling program, consisting of at least two to three drill holes totaling up to 1,000 metres (3,280 feet), would test the Coronado South target area at its optimum location, which was not accessible to the Company during its first drilling program in December 2018 due to winter ground conditions causing a lack of access in the field (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated January 10, 2019).

Maps and photos of the Project can be viewed at: http://www.nevadasunrise.ca/projects/coronado-vms-project/. A brief video presentation on Coronado and the Coronado North and South VTEM™ targets can be viewed here: https://player.vimeo.com/video/291807706

About Coronado

Coronado currently consists of 133 unpatented claims totaling approximately 2,660 acres (1,104 hectares) located over an interpreted trend adjacent to the historic Big Mike open pit copper mine (“Big Mike”) that lies within the Middle Pennsylvanian to Late Permian-age Havallah volcanic-sedimentary sequence. In 1969, Cerro Corp. published a historical resource estimate for Big Mike of 634,000 tons grading 3.41% copper, which included 74,000 tons of massive sulphide ore grading 11.78% copper, and 380,000 tons of oxide and mixed ore grading 3.16% copper. This historical estimate, which is dated February 21, 1969, uses categories that are not consistent with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and cannot be readily compared to NI 43-101 categories. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current resource and Nevada Sunrise is not treating the estimate as a current resource estimate. A portion of the ground on which this estimate was based was subsequently mined, and thus this estimate cannot be relied upon. The estimate is relevant to guiding the Company’s exploration plans and provides geological information regarding the type of mineralization that could be present in the Coronado area.

In 1970, Ranchers Exploration and Development Company (“Ranchers”) developed the high-grade portion of the deposit with an open pit mine at Big Mike that produced approximately 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5% copper, which was shipped directly to smelters in West Germany and Japan. Heap leaching of lower-grade disseminated copper ore was also carried out by Ranchers; approximately 300,000 tons of mineralized rock was treated. Historical sampling also shows the presence of cobalt at Big Mike, with values in the deposit ranging up to 2,500 parts per million (0.25%) cobalt (Rye et al, Economic Geology, Vol. 79, 1984). Big Mike was mined out in 1970.

Theodore DeMatties, CPG, PG, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein. Readers are cautioned that some of the technical information described in this news release is historical in nature; however, the information is deemed credible and was produced by professional geologists of the eras discussed. Mineralization located on adjacent properties by historical exploration may not be present on Coronado.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, cobalt, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company’s key gold asset is a 21% interest in a joint venture with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) at the Kinsley Mountain Project (“Kinsley Mountain”) near Wendover, with the property subject to a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty. For further information on Kinsley Mountain, including a technical report compliant with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects entitled “Updated Technical Report and Estimated Minerals Resources for the Kinsley Project” (the “Report”), effective October 15, 2015. The Report dated December 16, 2015 was subsequently filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at http://www.sedar.com

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box copper property, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, both of which are currently under option to Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC), who can earn up to an 85% participating interest from the Company. In September 2018, Nevada Sunrise acquired the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located in Pershing County, approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Neptune, Jackson Wash and Aquarius lithium projects, a 50% interest in the Gemini lithium project (Kore Mining Ltd., (TSXV: KORE), formerly Eureka Resources Inc., holds a 50% interest), and a 100% interest in the Atlantis lithium project, currently under option to American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI), all of which are located in Esmeralda County.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (“Nevada Sunrise”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, the future price of gold and other metals, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, the timing and results of current or future mineral resource estimates or other studies, proposed exploration and development of our exploration properties and the estimation of historical mineral resources on the Company’s mineral properties, including the Coronado property. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intends”, “believe”, “potential”, and similar expressions, or describes a “goal”, or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Nevada Sunrise to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the actual results of drilling and other exploration activities at the Coronado property, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to and interpretation of historical information on the Coronado property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results and sampling from adjacent areas to the Coronado property; information from the public domain, current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of Nevada Sunrise or its contractors to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended ended December 31, 2018, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Except as otherwise indicated by Nevada Sunrise, these statements do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Nevada Sunrise does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included in this document, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

For further information: Warren Stanyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (604) 428-8028, Facsimile: (604) 684-9365, email: warrenstanyer@nevadasunrise.ca

