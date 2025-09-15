Nevada Sunrise Closes Sale of Gemini Lithium Project Claims

Nevada Sunrise Closes Sale of Gemini Lithium Project Claims

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a transaction (the "Transaction") first reported on August 19, 2025 with Dome Rock Resources, LLC ("Dome Rock", or the "Purchaser"), a private South Dakota company at arm's length to Nevada Sunrise, whereby Dome Rock purchased two hundred and twenty-three (223) unpatented lode claims (the "Claims") from the Company, which represent the core claims of the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley near the town of Gold Point in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Nevada Sunrise has retained twenty-six (26) unpatented lode claims located immediately to the west of the Claims (see Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/266546_012a0e49348b5ae7_001.jpg

Figure 1. Gemini Lithium Project Area - Dome Rock Claims Acquisition

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2799/266546_012a0e49348b5ae7_001full.jpg

Details of the Gemini Option Agreement

The purchase price for a 100% acquisition of the Claims by Dome Rock was US$800,000 (approximately CAD$1.1 million) in cash, which has been paid in full to the Company as follows:

  • An initial non-refundable US$100,000 deposit was received by the Company following the execution of the option-to-purchase agreement;
  • A second and final payment of US$700,000 was received by the Company on September 15, 2025.
  • Nevada Sunrise will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Returns royalty for metals and minerals produced from the Project (the "NSR"), of which one-half (1.0%) of the NSR can be acquired by the Purchaser for US$1.0 million.

The Transaction is subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the rights to earn 100% interests in the Griffon Gold Mine Project located approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Ely, NV, and in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, each of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns a 100% interest in Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

For Further Information Contact:
Warren Stanyer, President and Chief Executive Officer
email: warrenstanyer@nevadasunrise.ca Telephone: (604) 428-8028
Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the closing of the purchase and sale transaction with Dome Rock; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in the Company's project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ending June 30, 2025, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at: www.sedarplus.ca

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266546

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsNEV:CATSXV:NEVBattery Metals Investing
NEV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Developing High-Quality Mineral Exploration Projects in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

 Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") has closed its transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") previously announced July 8, 2024 . CopAur has acquired Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project joint venture in Nevada (" Kinsley Mountain ").

CopAur acquired Nevada Sunrise's minority ownership interest in Kinsley Gold LLC, the joint venture vehicle that holds rights to Kinsley Mountain , pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 8, 2024 , in consideration of the payment of CAD$475,000 in cash and the issuance to Nevada Sunrise of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur (the " Consideration Shares "). The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month statutory hold period (the " Hold Period ") and voluntary hold periods for an additional nine-month period. The first 250,000 Consideration Shares will be released on expiry of the Hold Period and the remaining shares will subsequently be released in equal tranches every three months.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV , and in the Pelican lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada .

Gemini is located near Gold Point, Nevada , adjacent to the Bureau of Land Management's Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, and hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Inferred Lithium resource estimated at approximately 1.3 million tonnes Lithium, or 7 .1 million tonnes LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) contained within 1,200 million tonnes of lithium-mineralized clay at an average grade of approximately 1,130 parts per million Lithium ( click here to review "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " dated March 8, 2024 ).

As a complement to future development of its Gemini lithium resource, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863 in the Lida Valley basin, comprising 80.09 acre/feet/year.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ending March 31, 2024 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c7203.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a geological and geophysical data review on its Coronado Copper Project (" Coronado ", or the " Project ") located in Pershing County, Nevada approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca . The purpose of the Coronado data review is to identify new, shallow drill targets in an area of the Project where historical drilling in 1976 identified high-grade copper mineralization.

Highlights of the Coronado Copper Project

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding indicative term sheet with Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") to acquire Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada ("Kinsley Project"). If the transaction is completed CopAur will own 100% of the Kinsley Project.

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur will acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Project in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur. The shares will be deposited in escrow and will be released in successive releases of 250,000 shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period after the closing date. The terms are indicative, and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to CopAur and Nevada Sunrise. The transaction will be subject to several conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000, completion of satisfactory due diligence and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a non-binding, indicative term sheet with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") for CopAur to acquire Nevada Sunrise's remaining ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada (" Kinsley Mountain "). If the transaction is completed, CopAur will own 100% of Kinsley Mountain .

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur would acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in Kinsley Mountain in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur (the "Shares"). The Shares would be deposited in escrow and released in successive releases of 250,000 Shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period following the closing date. The terms of the transaction are indicative and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to Nevada Sunrise and CopAur. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000 , completion of satisfactory due diligence, and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain was a historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999, and currently hosts a compliant National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource. A technical report on Kinsley Mountain entitled "Technical Report of the Kinsley Project, Elko and White Pine Counties, Nevada, U.S.A. ", dated June 21, 2021 , with an effective date of May 5, 2021 , prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons , is available for review under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on sedarplus.ca

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV , and in the Pelican lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Gold Point, NV.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

The Company owns an 18.74% interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV , in a joint venture with CopAur, which is now the subject of a potential transaction between Nevada Sunrise and CopAur.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the completion of the potential transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. for the purchase of the Company's remaining participating interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project joint venture; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ending March 31 , 2024,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/08/c5338.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " (the "Technical Report"), effective January 15, 2024 and dated March 8, 2024 on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

The Technical Report relates to an independent maiden resource estimate at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") completed by ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC , Canada .  There are no material differences in the Inferred mineral resource reported in the Company's news release of January 23, 2024 and that as described in the Technical Report.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY battery, with plans to construct a 120MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech has executed sales offtake Letters of Intent with three companies that covers the full first five years of production from the 120MWh production facility. Altech is now forging forward with securing the finance to construct the production facility, envisaged to be a combination of debt, equity from the sale of a minority interest in the project, and grants and subsidies.

The CERENERGY battery has achieved the highest possible dark green rating from Standard & Poors, due to its non-reliance on critical minerals as well as its expected 50% less greenhouse gas emissions to lithium-ion battery technology.

Altech has licenced its proprietary high purity alumina coating technology to 75% owned subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), which has finalised a Definitive Feasibility Study for the development of a 8,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant in the state of Saxony, Germany to supply its Silumina Anodes product to the burgeoning European electric vehicle market.

The Company patented its game changing technology of incorporating high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 55% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. Higher density batteries result in smaller, lighter batteries and substantially less greenhouse gases, and is the future for the EV market. The Company's proprietary silicon graphite product is registered as Silumina Anodes.

The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market, has finalised the construction of a Silumina Anodes pilot plant at AIG's industrial site within the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany. The European silicon feedstock supply partner for this plant will be Ferroglobe. The project has also received green accreditation from the independent Norwegian Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO). The pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site will allow the qualification process for its Silumina Anodes product. AIG has executed NDAs with German and American automakers as well as a European based battery company.

The pilot plant to produce commercial samples of the product has now been completed and is operational. Altech is working to ramp up production of the pilot plant in order to provide the commercial samples to the prospective companies for their independent testing within their product range.

*To view the full Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/35XEX5O2



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCGPorphyry Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

AIS CEO Marc Enright-Morin commented, "We are excited to partner with Riversgold on this very exciting newly discovered Saint John Project. The combination of very high-grade mineralisation, excellent infrastructure, and district-scale potential provides AIS with a unique opportunity to advance a possible IOCG/porphyry system in one of Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. Saint John is exploration and drill ready with two drill programs already approved. Its unique location near the coast means we can explore here in a meaningful way all year round and we look forward to getting the drills turning and come up with the discovery hole."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the latest performance results of the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack prototypes. These results confirm the technological maturity and robustness of the CERENERGY(R) technology and mark another decisive step towards industrialisation.

Highlights

- 650+ cycles with no capacity loss, proving exceptional material stability and long operational lifespan compared to conventional batteries

- Near 100% Coulombic efficiency, confirming minimal side reactions and strong intrinsic safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry

- High energy efficiency of up to 92%, surpassing typical 70-80% levels of competing battery technologies

- Proven safety under extreme conditions - cells remained stable during overcharge, deep discharge, and thermal cycling up to 300 degC with no gassing, leakage, or rupture

- Robust and reliable chemistry - sodium nickel chloride avoids flammable electrolytes and runaway risks, confirming suitability for safe, large-scale grid and renewable energy storage

- ABS60 prototype validated under real-world conditions -tested across diverse load profiles, high-current pulses up to 50 A, and thermal variations

- Stable, efficient performance - achieved ~88% round-trip efficiency with no observable capacity fade over 110+ cycles

CELL PERFORMANCE

The CERENERGY(R) prototype cells have successfully completed over 650 charge-discharge cycles without any detectable capacity loss. Cycle life is a critical measure of battery durability, as most conventional batteries experience gradual degradation with every cycle. Achieving such performance highlights the outstanding stability of the materials and points to the potential for a long operational lifespan.

For stationary energy storage systems (ESS), this translates into fewer battery replacements, lower lifetime operating costs, and greater reliability for end users.

The cells also delivered nearly 100% Coulombic efficiency alongside an energy efficiency of up to 92% across 650 cycles. Coulombic efficiency reflects the proportion of charge recovered during discharge relative to what was supplied during charging. A value approaching 100% indicates minimal side reactions or parasitic losses, confirming the intrinsic stability and safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry. This high efficiency demonstrates that the cells are not expending energy on unwanted processes such as electrode degradation. Such performance is vital for scalability, ensuring reliable, longterm operation in commercial energy storage applications.

Energy efficiency represents the proportion of energy delivered relative to the energy supplied. Competing technologies, including conventional high-temperature batteries and many flow batteries, typically achieve only around 70-80%. By reaching 92%, CERENERGY(R) positions itself in a highly competitive class, offering more cost-effective energy storage, stronger economics for grid operators, and seamless compatibility with the requirements of renewable energy integration.

The cells achieved a nominal capacity of 100 Ah and 250 Wh, with reliable performance even at higher discharge rates. A key feature is their ability to support multiple daily charge-discharge cycles within the 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range at 25 A. This capability positions CERENERGY(R) as a highly flexible solution for grid operators and energy storage providers, enabling cost-efficient, long-life performance in applications that demand frequent cycling such as renewable integration, peak shaving, and backup power.

CERENERGY(R) prototype cells underwent rigorous abuse testing, including overcharge to 4 V, deep discharge to 0.2 V, and thermal cycling between room temperature and 300 degC. In all cases, the cells remained stable with no gassing, leakage, or rupture -clear proof of their outstanding safety. These results highlight the intrinsic stability of sodium nickel chloride chemistry, which avoids the flammable electrolytes and runaway risks common in lithium-ion batteries. The ability to withstand extreme electrical and thermal stress demonstrates CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and confirms its suitability for safe, largescale deployment in grid, renewable, and industrial energy storage applications. This was achieved over 3 cycles with 1.8 Full Charge Equivalent (FCE) into 22 hours.

BATTERY PACK ABS60 (60 kWh) PROTOTYPE

The first ABS60 battery pack prototype has been successfully validated under real-world operating conditions, marking a major step forward in product readiness. Testing included diverse load profiles,

continuous discharges at 25 A (equivalent to C-rate of C/4 (discharges in 4 hours), or one-quarter of the pack's rated capacity per hour) at 80% depth of discharge (DoD), short-duration high-current pulses up to 50 A, and carefully controlled thermal variations.

The pack consistently demonstrated stable performance, achieving ~88% round-trip efficiency while maintaining reliable thermal management. Efficiency refers to the proportion of input energy that can be retrieved during operation-a critical measure of economic viability for large-scale storage. Over more than 110 cycles, results showed no observable capacity fading and only a slight increase in internal resistance. Capacity fading refers to the gradual decline in usable energy over repeated cycles, while internal resistance influences power delivery and heat generation.

The absence of meaningful degradation confirms the durability and electrochemical stability of the ABS60 design. These outcomes are highly significant as they demonstrate that the pack can withstand real-world duty cycles while retaining performance and efficiency, translating into longer service life, fewer replacements, and lower total cost of ownership.

For grid operators and renewable integration projects, this combination of robust cycling capability, efficiency, and thermal stability underscores the ABS60's commercial readiness and competitive advantage in the stationary energy storage market.

These results are a strong confirmation of CERENERGY(R)'s technological leadership and a clear signal of the technology's competitiveness and robustness for future applications in energy storage and industrial markets.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "These results confirm CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and readiness for market adoption. Demonstrating long cycle life, high efficiency, and unmatched safety, we are now strongly positioned to deliver a competitive and sustainable alternative for grid and industrial energy storage."

*To view photographs, tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/17QS44T3



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Related News

Gold Investing

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Silver Investing

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Gold Investing

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

Gold Investing

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Gold Investing

Gold Sector Consolidation Ramps Up with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Gold Investing

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

×