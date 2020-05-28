Japan Gold Further Expands Sanru Gold Project in Northern Hokkaido

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce acceptance of new prospecting rights applications covering extensions to its Sanru Epithermal-Gold Project by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (“METI”).









Highlights:

The Sanru Project now comprises 31,822 hectares (318.22km2) and is one of the projects included in the Barrick Alliance to be covered by regional exploration programs in the next 12 months

The Sanru Project covers a total of five known mine workings that are inferred to be fault-controlled with potential to host similar mineralization as exploited in the Sanru Mine, the second largest historical gold producer in North Hokkaido (225,000 ounces of gold averaging 7.4 g/t and 1.4 million ounces of silver)

John Proust, Chairman and CEO stated, “This new acquisition continues our ongoing evaluation of the prospective geology in Japan. The decision to further extend the Sanru Project was based upon the favourable structural controls on mineralization, host rock geology and the proximity of the Omui mine close by to the north. We look forward to the Barrick Alliance evaluation of the Sanru Project over the coming months.”

Sanru Project

In the Kitami Region of Northern Hokkaido, rhyolite geology associated with epithermal-gold mineralization is localised along two major north-south trending grabens. Numerous gold mines hosted within these two grabens were developed in the region up to 1943 including the Konomai mine, Japan’s third largest gold mine, which produced 2.35 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.4 g/t and 40 million ounces of silver prior to closure in 1974. The Kitami Region’s second largest gold mine, the Sanru mine, is located at the southwest corner of the Company’s Sanru project and produced more than 225,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.4 g/t and over 1.4 million ounces of silver between 1925 and 19741 (Figure 1).

Five historic gold workings are located within the Company’s Sanru project, along the same structure which hosts the Sanru mine, and prospective parallel structures. Following a review of the favourable structural controls on mineralization, host rock geology and the proximity of the Omui mine close by to the north, it was decided to extend license coverage over this part of the graben margin. The Sanru project now comprises 31,822 hectares and forms one of 28 projects included in the Barrick Alliance to be covered by regional exploration programs in the next year, refer to the Company’s news release dated 19th May, 2020 for more information on the Alliance work programs.

References:

1 Watanabe, 1995. Genesis of Vein-hosting Fractures in the Kitami Region, Hokkaido, Japan. Resource Geology, v46(3), pp 151-166, 1996.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold’s Vice President of Exploration and Country Manager, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 30 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold’s leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

