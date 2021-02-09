Gold Mountain Mining: Exploring and Developing Highly Prospective Gold Assets in British Columbia

Gold Mountain Mining (TSXV:GMTN) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Gold Mountain Mining (TSXV:GMTN) is focused on developing the highly prospective Elk gold project in South-central British Columbia. With over two centuries of mining history, British Columbia has seen over 32 million ounces of gold production from lode deposits alone. Both the strong numbers and 100 percent ownership means the Elk gold project is well-positioned and could generate a significant yield and cash flow.

The Elk gold project is a massive 16,716 hectare land package that includes a historic past-producing high-grade gold mine and excellent infrastructure. Located near Merritt, British Columbia, the project site has been a host to historical drilling, geochemical surveying and advanced geophysical programming. The strategic positioning gives the company access to an all-season highway, skilled workforce and natural resource networks. Gold Mountain expects to deliver permit acquisition and begin initial production within 12 months. Long term goals for the project include expanding multi-pit mining operations. The company is working to get a toll mining agreement ready in 2021 and has positioned the project for continued production, development and significant revenue growth.

Gold Mountain Mining is a BC-based exploration company focused on developing its highly prospective flagship Elk gold project in Merritt, BC.

In May 2019, the company acquired the Elk gold project from Equinox Gold. The company now has 100 percent interest ownership of the asset.

The Elk gold project site is shovel ready and near major resource and workforce networks in South-central British Columbia.

Gold Mountain Mining is currently working to advance a C$3 million drill program across four zones and expand prospective targets.