Golden Star Resources Reports Two Fatalities at Prestea Gold Mine

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSX:GSC,NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) reported two fatalities at its Ghana-based Prestea underground gold mine. The fatalities occurred on December 29, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Initial investigations suggest that the two employees succumbed to smoke inhalation sickness following exposure to blasting gasses. Golden Star suspended operations at Prestea Underground to allow for the initial investigation of the incident, but the mine resumed full operation as of January 1, 2018. Mine management and the Inspector of Mines continue to conduct further investigations.

Sam Coetzer, president and CEO of Golden Star, commented:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of two of our colleagues. On behalf of us all at Golden Star, and particularly the close-knit team at Prestea, we extend our sincerest condolences to the individuals’ families and friends. Safety is our highest priority and we take great care in ensuring that all of our underground team members have self-rescuers and that they are trained to use them correctly. We are conducting further investigations to understand why this tragedy occurred and how to prevent it from happening again.

Click here to read the full Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSX:GSC,NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) press release.