Golden Predator Announces $6 Million Private Placement, Eric Sprott to Purchase 5 Million Shares

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a proposed private placement of up to 8 million charity flow-through shares at a price of $0.45 per share. The Company is also offering up to 4 million traditional flow through shares at $0.38 per share and up to 3 million non-flow-through shares at a price of $0.32 per share. Combined gross proceeds of the offerings totals up to $6.08 million. Eric Sprott has agreed to acquire 5 million shares sold through the offering, which would increase his total ownership to 13 million shares of the Company. No warrants will be issued.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp., Clarus Securities Inc. and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as financial advisors in connection with the offerings. The Company will pay fees to certain finders on a portion of the offerings.

The proceeds of the private placement will be applied to the Company’s Brewery Creek and 3 Aces projects and general working capital. Closing of the private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities, under its valid Quartz Mining and Water Licenses, in Canada’s Yukon. With established resources grading more than 1.0 g/t Gold and low capex to production in a safe first world jurisdiction, Brewery Creek has a clear path to production as an economically and environmentally proven project. Optimization studies are progressing to enhance the already positive multi-phase project economics described in the 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment(1). Drilling continues to expand the numerous open ended resources and untested targets across the 186 km2 brownfield property. At 3 Aces, Golden Predator continues to expand on discoveries of native gold in quartz veins while ongoing bulk sampling and processing at our 50 tpd Company-owned processing plant has demonstrated gold recoveries of over 85% using a chemical-free process. This green gold provides the gold for the mintage of .9999 gold coins from the Yukon Mint™, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Predator.

For additional information:

Janet Lee-Sheriff

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 260-8435

info@goldenpredator.com

www.goldenpredator.com

NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Brewery Creek Property, Yukon Territory, Canada, Tetra-Tech EBA dated November 19, 2014 (filed on SEDAR)

The securities referenced in this news release have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements express or implied regarding completion of the private placement. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

