Gold and Silver Rally as Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady

Both gold and silver made gains on Wednesday (June 19) after the US Federal Reserve announced it will be maintaining current interest rates rather than cutting them. The news caused the US dollar to tumble and the yellow and white metals to rally.

The Fed made its decision after two days of meetings, ignoring pressure from US President Donald Trump to decrease the current interest rate, which is a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent.

According to Bloomberg, Trump allegedly looked into options earlier this year for getting Jerome Powell removed as Fed chairman, going as far as asking for advice from lawyers at the White House.

While rates will stay steady for now, Wednesday’s statement alludes to the idea that the Fed could cut rates by as much as half a percentage point later this year.

Market watchers pointed to the removal the word “patient” from the central bank’s statement as evidence of that possibility. In May, when it released its last commentary, the Fed said it would be patient when determining interest rate adjustments.

The meeting also resulted in the Fed decreasing its headline inflation projection for 2019 from 1.8 percent to 1.5 percent. Core inflation is seen rising at 1.8 percent compared to 2 percent previously.

The announcement has placed gold in a solid position to reach heights similar to those it experienced on Friday (June 14), when it reached a 14-month peak of US$1,358.04 an ounce. The yellow metal has gained more than 6 percent since touching this year’s lowest point in early May, when it dipped to US$1,265.85 per ounce.

“Even though the Fed didn’t cut rates, the market expectation for a dovish environment and a likely rate cut in July are positive for gold,” Maxwell Gold, the New York-based director of investment strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told Bloomberg.

Silver is also benefiting from the Fed’s decision, rising over 0.6 percent following the announcement.

In its latest report, FocusEconomics says that analysts polled are optimistic about the white metal.

“Prices should continue to trend higher moving forward. Barring a significant global slowdown, demand for industrial fabrication is projected to rise this year, as should demand for jewelry and silverware fabrication,” it reads.

As per the report, the silver price is forecast to average US$16.20 per ounce in Q4 of this year, before rising to an average of US$17 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Looking ahead, both gold and silver are expected to continue their upward trends, as they will more than likely be supported by geopolitical concerns and a slow in economic growth.

“As concerns around slowing global growth and trade put further pressure on monetary policy globally gold [and silver] may see further support,” Gold added.

As of 4:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, gold was up 0.85 percent, trading at US$1,357.40 per ounce; meanwhile silver climbed 0.97 percent to land at US$15.11 per ounce.

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.