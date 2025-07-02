Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Download the PDF here.

CDT:AU
Castle Minerals
Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Castle Minerals


Advancing strategic gold exploration assets in Ghana’s prolific Upper West region

High Grade Gold Hits, Kpali Prospect, Ghana

High Grade Gold Hits, Kpali Prospect, Ghana

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced High Grade Gold Hits, Kpali Prospect, Ghana

Download the PDF here.

Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer

Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced PROSPECTUS - LOYALTY OPTIONS OFFER

Download the PDF here.

Letter to Option Holders

Letter to Option Holders

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Letter to Option Holders

Download the PDF here.

Interview with Executive Chairman

Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Interview with Executive Chairman

Download the PDF here.

Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd PV SOLAR CELL Recycling Acquisition Legal Due Diligence Complete

Lithium Universe Ltd PV SOLAR CELL Recycling Acquisition Legal Due Diligence Complete

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 18 June 2025 (Announcement), it has now completed legal due diligence to its absolute satisfaction. As such, the Company is now progressing towards completion of the Acquisition (defined below).

ACQUISITION DETAILS

As detailed in the Announcement, the Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the global rights to commercially exploit a patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology. The rights will be secured via an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University (MQU), held through an Australian-incorporated holding company, New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM). The transaction will be effected by the Company acquiring 100% of the issued share capital of NAM (Acquisition).

As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Acquisition was conditional on the Company completing legal due diligence. This has now been completed to the satisfaction of the Company.

Completion was also conditional on the Company, NAM and MQU entering into a variation to the licensing agreement to reflect the change in ownership of NAM. The parties have since agreed in writing to waive this condition to allow completion of the Acquisition to proceed, with the variation to be entered into with MQU as soon as practicable following completion.

The Company will now proceed to the acquisition of NAM.

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Download the PDF here.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Results of AGM and Appoints New Transfer Agent

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Results of AGM and Appoints New Transfer Agent

 

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Nucla, Colorado on June 27, 2025.

 

Proxy votes were cast for common shares representing approximately 51% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date for the Meeting. Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 22, 2025, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Appoints Accomplished Mining Executive Peter Hogendoorn to Board of Advisors and Engages Xander Capital Partners

SAGA Metals Appoints Accomplished Mining Executive Peter Hogendoorn to Board of Advisors and Engages Xander Capital Partners

 

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned mining executive Peter Hogendoorn to its Board of Advisors, along with a key investor relations partnership aimed at elevating shareholder engagement and corporate visibility.

 

  Appointment of Peter Hogendoorn to Board of Advisors  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

