Deep-South Appoints Ernest Mast on its Advisory Board

Deep-South Resources Inc. (TSXV:DSM) (OTC:JAUGF) announces that it has appointed Ernest Mast to its newly formed Advisory Board.









Deep-South Resources Inc. (“Deep-South” or “the Company”) (TSXV:DSM) (OTC:JAUGF) announces that it has appointed Ernest Mast to its newly formed Advisory Board.

Mr. Mast has 30 years of experience in various technical and executive roles in the mining industry, across a wide range of commodities, geographies and development stages. Currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dore Copper Mining Corp. Mr. Mast previously held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer at Primero Mining Corp., Vice President of Corporate Development at Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, Vice President of Operations at New Gold Inc. and President and CEO of Minera Panama S.A., Inmet Mining Corporation’s subsidiary, developing the $6B Cobre Panama project. Mr. Mast began his career with Noranda Inc. and its affiliates, where he took on roles of increasing responsibility over a 20-year timeframe. Mr. Mast is a member of l’Ordre des ingenieurs du Quebec and has a Bachelors’ and Masters’ degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University. Mr. Mast also received post-secondary business training at Henley College in the UK and at the Universidad Catolica in Chile.

Mr. John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South stated: “We are pleased with the nomination of Mr. Mast. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the mining industry as well as strong technical backgroung in metallurgy. His vast experience adds considerable strength to Deep-South while we enter in the development phase of the Haib Copper project.”

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Management with 25% and Teck Resources Ltd with 28% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa. Deep-South also holds an investment of 75% in the Kapili Tepe Copper exploration project in Turkey. Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements,” as identified in Deep- South’s periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408