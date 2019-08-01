VIDEO — Mickey Fulp: Get in Early (or Not at All) to Play These Metals

Fulp told INN that the US is making a 180 degree turn on securing supply of critical minerals after decades of depending on its enemies.









Interview by Charlotte McLeod; article text by Scott Tibballs.

The US is beginning to join the rest of the world in being resource nationalist, according to Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Sprott Natural Resource Symposium in Vancouver, Fulp said that US President Donald Trump is driving a change in American attitudes to the resource sector.

“Trump’s come in with this idea of America first, and we are becoming resource nationalist, which the rest of the world has been for a long time,” he said.

Learn to profit from uranium stocks

The booming uranium market has investors rejoicing



Get My Free Report

“We’re seeing a 180 degree turn in bureaucracies’ willingness to permit, we have rollback of regulations, we have supply chain initiatives. It’s a lot more than mines, it’s mine-to-market supply chain. So there is strong progress being made right now, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

How far America has to go is laid out by the US Geological Survey, which says that of 97 minerals monitored, the US is dependent on other countries for a quarter of its needs in 64 mineral resources.

“And for 21 of them we are absolutely 100 percent dependent,” said Fulp.

His reasoning on why this is where the US is today is straightforward. “Over the last 20 or 30 years we’ve been increasingly dependent on our enemies, or on unfriendly, unstable, corrupt governments worldwide for our mineral supply.”

Fulp also offered tips on how to tap into the commodities space as more work is put into securing supply of critical minerals like uranium and rare earths.

On uranium, he said investors should be taking the time to look into good uranium development companies; for rare earths, he said investors should look downstream as the US seeks to take back control of the supply chain.

In both cases he encouraged market participants not to wait to make moves. “If you don’t get in early when these things are beaten down, don’t go in … because the prices will go parabolic,” he said.

Watch the full interview above for more thoughts on the minerals sector from Fulp. And if you’ll be attending the Sprott Natural Resource Symposium, you can see him speak at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday (August 1). Our full playlist for the Sprott event can be found on YouTube.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in contributed article. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.