Homerun Resources Inc. Announces New Homerun Energy Website and "The Hub" AI-Powered Platform for Energy Management

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy has launched its website and "The HUB" AI-powered platform for energy management.

www.homerunenergy.com.

Through the website our customers and energy professionals can now access The HUB, a revolutionary AI-driven platform that redefines how energy is generated, stored, consumed, and traded across complex, distributed systems. Homerun Energy is now developing business opportunities in the EU, UK, North America and South America.

Solving the Complexity of Modern Energy Systems

Today's energy environments are becoming increasingly intricate, combining solar PV, storage systems, electric vehicles, chargers, and diverse sensors all from different vendors, protocols, and platforms. Traditional systems fall short in orchestrating these assets efficiently.

The HUB changes the game by embedding artificial intelligence directly into the energy ecosystem at the edge locally and in the cloud, offering real-time optimisation, predictive maintenance, and unified control.

Key Features of the HUB:

  • PV Services: From real-time production monitoring to inverter health and weather-based forecasting, The HUB ensures efficient operation and maintenance of solar assets.

  • Advanced Energy Storage Management: Tracks performance, state of charge, health, and cycle life. Optimises energy use through AI-driven scheduling, peak shaving, and energy trading.

  • EV Charging & Smart Control: Manages individual or fleet charging using dynamic strategies based on tariffs, weather, and usage trends.

  • Multi-Layer AI Intelligence: Proprietary AI operates at four levels: Local (on-device), Service, Global (multi-site), and Cross-Customer (big data insights). This layered design enables real-time, user-driven energy optimisation and network-level learning.

  • Integrated Energy Trading: Predicts market behaviour and executes trades in real time-buying low, storing smartly, and selling high-with AI and big data as the driving force.

  • Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G): Turn EVs into dynamic energy storage units. The HUB determines optimal charge/discharge cycles to support energy trading or on-site demand, all based on user-defined strategies.

  • Predictive Maintenance: Advanced monitoring identifies system anomalies early, reducing downtime and maintenance costs while ensuring peak performance across all assets.

  • Cybersecurity at the Core: The HUB establishes a direct, secure connection between field devices and its protected servers. All communications adhere to the highest cybersecurity standards, effectively mitigating the risk of cyberattacks on critical assets-including inverters, photovoltaic systems, energy storage units, and EV chargers-ensuring both energy infrastructure and grid security.

"The HUB represents a shift from fragmented energy assets to unified energy intelligence. It empowers users to control, optimise, and monetise their systems like never before: with The HUB, we're not just managing energy, we're reshaping how energy is produced, consumed, and monetised. It's a leap forward for businesses looking to future-proof their complex energy operations," said Luca Sorbello, CEO of Homerun Energy.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

  • Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

  • European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

  • Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

