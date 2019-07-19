Global Atomic Upgrades Dasa Uranium Resource

Global Atomic (TSX:GLO,OTCPINK:SYIFF) has released a notice upgrading the uranium resource at its Dasa project located in Niger, West Africa.

Global Atomic Corporation is pleased to announce the results of the new Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), calculated by CSA Global Pty. Ltd., (“CSA Global”), of Perth, Western Australia, incorporating drill, probe and chemical assay data compiled from work

programs on the DASA Project during 2017, 2018 and 2019. In addition, all geotechnical data derived from drill core was incorporated, which has clearly defined the structure and stratigraphic boundaries of the Block Model.

Highlights:

• Indicated Resource Increases by 56 percent to 101.6 million pounds eU3O8 at 1,752 ppm

• Inferred Resource Increases by 81 percent to 87.6 million pounds eU3O8 at 1,781 ppm

• Using a 1,200 ppm cut-off, the grade/tonnage report estimates 78.0 million pounds eU3O8 at 4,483 ppm in the Indicated Category, an increase of 30 percent over the previous report

• Using a 1,200 ppm cut-off, the grade/tonnage report estimates 69.9 million pounds eU3O8 at 3,783 ppm in the Inferred Category, an increase of 45 percent over the previous report

• The DASA Deposit remains open along strike and down dip and further expansion drilling is recommended by CSA Global

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO, commented, “The update completed by CSA Global further confirms the robust nature of DASA. The resource is shown to contain over 100 million pounds Indicated and 87 Mlbs of Inferred Resources, and the deposit remains open for further resource expansion. Our current focus is on the rapid advancement of the project towards production. Global Atomic is commissioning CSA Global to carry out a study for an open pit at DASA, and the Company continues to discuss development options with Orano Mining SA.”