ALX Uranium Announces Plans to Change Company Name

Canadian explorer ALX Uranium (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) will change its name to ALX Resources effective January 13, 2020.

The name change will better reflect the company’s diverse exploration efforts which include uranium, as well as cobalt, gold, nickel and copper.

As quoted from the press release:

The company will change its name to ALX Resources Corp. There is no consolidation of capital and the trading symbol remains the same. The CUSIP number assigned to the company’s shares following the name change is 00165X108, and the new ISIN number is CA00165X1087. The change of name better describes the nature of ALX’s portfolio of exploration properties that comprise various mineral commodities, including nickel-copper-cobalt, uranium and gold. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. ALX encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person’s broker or agent.

