Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy has launched its website and "The HUB" AI-powered platform for energy management.
July 13, 2025
Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Jun25 Quarterly Activities Report
15 April
Jupiter Energy
Investor Insight
Jupiter Energy’s strong cash flow, substantial proven recoverable reserves, and strategic foothold in resource-rich Kazakhstan present a compelling investment opportunity. Its commitment to sustainability—reinforced by a recent strategic investment in 100 percent gas utilization infrastructure—further enhances its long-term investor appeal.
Overview
Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX:JPR) is an established oil exploration and production company that operates three oilfields in Kazakhstan. The company is currently producing approximately 600 to 700 barrels of oil per day from its licensed fields, having successfully navigated Kazakhstan’s regulatory and operational landscape since 2008. Its operations are fully compliant, with its three full commercial production licenses secured until 2045/46/46.
Jupiter Energy is recognized as a reliable operator in Kazakhstan, holding 100 percent ownership of its licenses, which span approximately 123 sq km in the oil-rich Mangistau region. Strategically located near the port city of Aktau, its license area benefits from proximity to established oil processing facilities and extensive oil and gas infrastructure, including key pipeline connections to the country’s major refineries (see Figure 1).
The company has successfully navigated regulatory requirements to achieve full commercial production across its three oilfields—Akkar East, Akkar North (East Block), and West Zhetybai—all operating under 25-year commercial licenses. Jupiter’s strong compliance and operational framework reinforce its commitment to long-term, sustainable production in Kazakhstan.
Jupiter Energy’s reserve base has been independently confirmed by a Sproule International competent person’s report (CPR), effective 31 December 2023, detailing significant recoverable reserves.
According to the Sproule International CPR, released in January 2024, Jupiter Energy’s recoverable reserves under the SPE/PRMS classification are as follows:
- 1P Reserves: 14.691 million barrels (mmbbls)
- 2P Reserves: 36.487 mmbbls
- 3P Reserves: 46.796 mmbbls
These figures confirm Jupiter’s substantial reserve base, and correlate with its Kazakh State Approved Reserves which are recorded at approximately 52 mmbbls recoverable (using the GOST C1 + C2 classification methodology) (see Figure 2).
Figure 1: Total reserves for the Mangistau basin are estimated to be in excess of 5 billion barrels including two large oil fields, Uzen and Zhetybai.
On November 15, 2024, Jupiter Energy announced the completion of its gas pipeline integration project, connecting the Akkar East and Akkar North (East Block) oilfields to neighboring gas utilization facilities operated by its larger neighbour, MangistauMunaiGas (MMG). This integration ensures 100 percent utilization of all its associated gas, aligning with Kazakhstan’s environmental goals and enabling the Company to drill further wells whilst continuing to comply with Kazakhstan’s strict 100% gas utilisation policy.
The company plans to connect the West Zhetybai oilfield to this infrastructure as this oilfield is further developed. This project strengthens Jupiter’s relationships with MMG and the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, facilitating long-term production under its commercial licenses and enabling it to sell its oil into both the Kazakh domestic market as well as international oil markets.
Company Highlights
- Operating in Kazakhstan since 2008, with three oilfields under licence. The area is known as Block 36 (formerly Block 31).
- Holds commercial production licenses for all three of its oilfields, valid until 2045/2046/2046.
- Current production is approximately 640 barrels per day from four production wells, with plans to increase to approximately 1,000 barrels per day during 2025, with the drilling of a new production well (assuming success).
- Recent independent after-tax NPV of the oilfields (using a 20 percent discount) of US$180 million. This compares favourably to the Company’s current EV of approximately AU$63.5 million (~US$38 million) – based on a share price of AU$0.03 and balance sheet debt of ~$US15.1m.
- Operates in West Kazakhstan in the Mangistau region, a proven area for Kazakhstan’s oil reserves (see Figure 1).
- The company is cash flow positive at an operational level.
- Key shareholders include long term holders, Waterford (60 percent) and Blackbird Trust (21 percent).
- Jupiter’s recent strategic investment in its onfield gas utilisation infrastructure, signifies its commitment to sustainable operations, contribution to the welfare of the local community and support for Kazakhstan’s longer term commitment to a carbon free operating environment in the oil local industry.
Key Project: Block 36
Figure 2: Outline of Jupiter Energy’s oilfields located on Block 36
Block 36 is Jupiter Energy’s flagship project located in the Mangistau Basin of West Kazakhstan. Covering an area of approximately 123 sq km, it lies in a highly prospective region with proven oil reserves. The company acquired extensive 3D seismic data over the entire block and surrounding areas, totaling 235 sq km, which then enabled the identification of multiple drilling targets. The current reserve base covers 35 sq km, with further exploration targets available for drilling on the licence area, when funding for further exploration wells is available.Jupiter has drilled nine wells on Block 36, targeting the Akkar North (East Block), Akkar East, and West Zhetybai oilfields (see Figure 3). The current production from Block 36 is approximately 640 barrels of oil per day, with plans to increase output to around 1,000 barrels per day during 2025, assuming success with the drilling of a new production well in 2H 2025. Further increases in production may also come via the workovers of existing wells and the drilling of further new wells, planned from 2025 to 2030.
Figure 3: Well locations on Block 36
At the helm of Jupiter Energy is a highly experienced corporate and technical leadership team, driving the company towards achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value.
Management Team
Geoff Gander - Chairman and CEO
Geoff Gander graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1984, where he completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He has been involved in the listing and running of public companies since 1994. He was appointed as a director of Jupiter Energy in January 2005 and he is currently responsible for the overall operational leadership of the company, as well as investor relations and group corporate development.
Baltabek Kuandykov - Non-executive Director
Baltabek Kuandykov is currently the president of Meridian Petroleum, a privately held Kazakh oil & gas company. He was formerly the president of Nelson Resources, an oil development and production company operating in Kazakhstan which was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange until its acquisition by Lukoil in 2005. Kuandykov has considerable experience in the oil and gas industry in the region, having served as president of Kazakhoil (predecessor of the Kazakh State oil company KazMunaiGas), and is a well-respected consultant to Chevron Overseas Petroleum on CIS projects. He also worked in a senior capacity for Kazneftegazrazvedka and was president of Kazakhstancaspishelf. Kuandykov has extensive government experience in Kazakhstan, having served as deputy minister of geology, head of the oil and gas directorate at the Ministry of Geology, and was deputy minister of energy and fuel resources.
Alexey Kruzhkov - Non-executive Director
Alexey Kruzhkov holds an engineering degree and an MBA with over 10 years’ experience working in the investment industry, focusing primarily on the oil & gas, mining and real estate sectors. He has served as a director on the boards of companies listed in Canada and Norway. He is a member of the executive team of Waterford Finance and Investment Limited. He holds British and Russian citizenship.
Alexander Kuzev - Non-executive Director
Alexander Kuzev is an oil industry professional with over 26 years of experience. Most of his career has been spent working in the Former Soviet Union with much of that time responsible for the overall management of field operations with a focus on production sustainability, technology and field maintenance. He brings an important technical advisory skill set to the Jupiter Energy board, as well as in-country experience, having been involved with various Kazakhstan-based oil and gas operations since the late 1990s.
Keith Martens - Non-executive DirectorKeith Martens has over 40 years’ experience as an oil finder and manager around the world. He has served as a technical advisor and consultant to a number of Australian oil & gas companies, and was instrumental in the discovery of Jupiter’s Akkar East and West Zhetybai oil fields when he was consulting to Jupiter Energy between 2007 and 2014. More recently, Martens has been working on the Eastern Margin of the Permian Basin in Texas with Winchester Energy and in the Paradox Basin in Utah and Colorado, as both lead explorationist and non-executive chairman of ASX listed Grand Gulf Energy (ASX:GGE).
Sustainable, long-term and profitable oil exploration and production in Kazakhstan – cashflow positive with a proven reserve base
3h
Jun25 Appendix 5B
Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Jun25 Appendix 5B
22 May
Variation to Noteholder Agreements
Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Variation to Noteholder Agreements
28 January
Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report
Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report
28 January
Dec24 Appendix 5B
Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Appendix 5B
11 December 2024
Placement Prospectus
Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Placement Prospectus
10 July
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces New Homerun Energy Website and "The Hub" AI-Powered Platform for Energy Management
Through the website our customers and energy professionals can now access The HUB, a revolutionary AI-driven platform that redefines how energy is generated, stored, consumed, and traded across complex, distributed systems. Homerun Energy is now developing business opportunities in the EU, UK, North America and South America.
Solving the Complexity of Modern Energy Systems
Today's energy environments are becoming increasingly intricate, combining solar PV, storage systems, electric vehicles, chargers, and diverse sensors all from different vendors, protocols, and platforms. Traditional systems fall short in orchestrating these assets efficiently.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/258389_df0e9d5da4682888_001full.jpg
The HUB changes the game by embedding artificial intelligence directly into the energy ecosystem at the edge locally and in the cloud, offering real-time optimisation, predictive maintenance, and unified control.
Key Features of the HUB:
PV Services: From real-time production monitoring to inverter health and weather-based forecasting, The HUB ensures efficient operation and maintenance of solar assets.
Advanced Energy Storage Management: Tracks performance, state of charge, health, and cycle life. Optimises energy use through AI-driven scheduling, peak shaving, and energy trading.
EV Charging & Smart Control: Manages individual or fleet charging using dynamic strategies based on tariffs, weather, and usage trends.
Multi-Layer AI Intelligence: Proprietary AI operates at four levels: Local (on-device), Service, Global (multi-site), and Cross-Customer (big data insights). This layered design enables real-time, user-driven energy optimisation and network-level learning.
Integrated Energy Trading: Predicts market behaviour and executes trades in real time-buying low, storing smartly, and selling high-with AI and big data as the driving force.
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G): Turn EVs into dynamic energy storage units. The HUB determines optimal charge/discharge cycles to support energy trading or on-site demand, all based on user-defined strategies.
Predictive Maintenance: Advanced monitoring identifies system anomalies early, reducing downtime and maintenance costs while ensuring peak performance across all assets.
Cybersecurity at the Core: The HUB establishes a direct, secure connection between field devices and its protected servers. All communications adhere to the highest cybersecurity standards, effectively mitigating the risk of cyberattacks on critical assets-including inverters, photovoltaic systems, energy storage units, and EV chargers-ensuring both energy infrastructure and grid security.
"The HUB represents a shift from fragmented energy assets to unified energy intelligence. It empowers users to control, optimise, and monetise their systems like never before: with The HUB, we're not just managing energy, we're reshaping how energy is produced, consumed, and monetised. It's a leap forward for businesses looking to future-proof their complex energy operations," said Luca Sorbello, CEO of Homerun Energy.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/258389_df0e9d5da4682888_002full.jpg
About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:
Homerun Advanced Materials
Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.
Homerun Energy Solutions
Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.
European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.
With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.
Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.
"Brian Leeners"
Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)
Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)
09 July
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Receipt of a Competitive Budgetary Offer for Latin America's First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a second budgetary offer to build Latin America's first dedicated solar glass manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day of low-iron solar glass. The Company has received a comprehensive offer from GS Engineering GmbH ("GS"), a consortium between Grenzebach a market leader for glass annealing lehr equipment and cutting lines (cold ends) and Sorg a leading provider of glass melting technology, two family owned and Germany-based leaders in glass manufacturing technology.
The GS project budget is estimated at approximately EURO 150 million for the solar glass manufacturing technology. As detailed previously, in addition to this amount, there will be an industrial construction, utilities and electrical supply budget for the solar glass manufacturing facility located on the government granted land next to the Company's silica resources in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The output of the manufacturing facility will be the production of ultra-clear solar glass with very low iron content, ideal for high-efficiency and high-quality solar glass for PV modules, based on rolled glass technology.
The Company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipality of Belmonte, in the State of Bahia, Brazil, and other key public entities, for the donation of land and full infrastructure, for the installation of the industrial facilities for the solar glass manufacturing plant (see press releases here and here).
This is a competitive offer to the budgetary offer received from HORN Glass Industries AG, a leading global supplier of state-of-the-art glass production plants (see press release here). The company has sustained detailed technical and commercial discussions with both contenders, in order to refine and compare the two offers and is now focused on the decision making process of selection between these two very experienced firms.
The Company is on schedule with its plans, having completed the pre-feasibility data capture and is now in the process of selecting a short-list of engineering firms to bid for the Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS").
"Moving from the idea origination, through planning and development and toward construction has been a fast-track process for our internal team and our external consultants. We congratulate these professionals on achieving these deliverables within our expedited timelines. Seeing our design layouts rendered over land use plots is exciting and we now enter the final stage of development with a massive internally developed pre-feasibility data set to reduce the timelines to a completed BFS," said Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun.
About GS Engineering GmbH
GS Engineering (https://gse-glass.com/) offers a wide range of consultancy, engineering and project management services to glass manufacturers. By uniting the hot end and cold end in a holistic approach, GSE can guide customers throughout the entire journey with a one-stop solution and access to the latest technological developments for state-of-the-art glass making. As a joint venture of the companies Grenzebach (https://www.grenzebach.com/en/) and Sorg (https://www.sorg.de/) the company GS Engineering is offering complete solutions especially for solar and float glass projects.
About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR,HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:
Homerun Advanced Materials
- Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
- Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.
Homerun Energy Solutions
- Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.
- European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
- Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
- Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.
With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.
Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.
"Brian Leeners"
Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)
Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)
08 July
QNB Signs Definitive Agreement, Finalizes Terms for Biofuel and Hydrogen Technology
QNB Metals Inc. (CSE: TIM.X) (USOTC: QNBMF) announces that it has entered into an agreement on July 4, 2025 to acquire ReSolve Energie Inc. / ReSolve Energy Inc., a privately held company specializing in advanced biofuel technologies.
QNB Metals Inc. (the “Corporation”) has executed a share exchange agreement (“Definitive Agreement”) whereby it will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of ReSolve Energie Inc. / ReSolve Energy Inc. (“ReSolve”) in exchange for 18,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the “Common Shares”) on a post-Consolidated (as defined herein) basis at a deemed price of $0.25 Common Share (the “Proposed Transaction”). As of the date of the Definitive Agreement, ReSolve had 22,154,370 ReSolve Shares issued and outstanding representing an exchange ratio of 0.8124 Corporation shares for each share held in ReSolve.
Ian C. Peres, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation stated, “We are pleased to have executed the definitive agreement to acquire ReSolve. This innovative patent-pending technology will support the primary wood processing industry by allowing them to improve margins on their production residue. Post-closing, we will move quickly towards the installation of continuous demonstration equipment, in ReSolve’s Lac-Mégantic plant, as a final step to complete the feasibility of our first commercial plant. The cashflow and payback period of the commercial plant is expected to support the rapid development of the business.”
The Proposed Transaction will be considered a “Fundamental Change” pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) of the resulting entity following completion of the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”). The business of the Resulting Issuer will be the business of ReSolve Energy. See previous press release: May 16, 2025 - QNB set terms to acquire ReSolve Energie, leading hydrogen and biofuel technology.
Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, QNB intends to change its name to “RéSolve Energie Inc. / ReSolve Energy Inc.” or such other name as determined by the parties (the “Name Change”) and the parties expect that the CSE will assign a new trading symbol for the Resulting Issuer.
As a condition to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Corporation or ReSolve will complete a non-brokered private placement financing via the issuance of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,500,000 and up to a maximum of $3,000,000 (the “Financing”). Upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one post-Consolidated Common Share. Finder’s fees may be paid in connection with the Financing. The Resulting Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement to advance its business objectives and working capital purposes.
The board of directors of the Corporation (the “Board”) is presently comprised of four (4) members who will continue and, upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, Andre Proulx, the current President of ReSolve, will be appointed to Board. The executive officers of the Corporation are expected to continue as officers of the Resulting Issuer. Mr. Proulx is the President of ReSolve and is the founder of Petrolia Inc. where he led the discovery of three distinct oil deposits in Anticosti and Gaspe Peninsula and negotiated two partnerships with European oil companies. He is also founder and director of several mining companies on the TSE, having raised significant equity internationally. Mr. Proulx is a past winner of the Hector Authier Award and the Petroleum Entrepreneurship Award.
Concurrent with the Proposed Transaction, the Corporation will complete a consolidation of its Common Shares on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share (the “Consolidation”). The joint venture previously entered into between ReSolve and the Corporation (the “Joint Venture”) will be terminated pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement (Press releases: January 16, 2025, November 29, 2024, and September 19, 2024).
Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction and the Financing, it is expected that: (i) the former QNB shareholders will hold approximately 24% of the Resulting Issuer Shares; (ii) the former shareholders of ReSolve will hold approximately 49% of the Resulting Issuer Shares; investors in the Financing will hold approximately 27% of the Resulting Issuer Shares.
Prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Corporation intends to seek shareholder approval for the Proposed Transaction an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders to approve, amongst other items: (a) the Transaction, (b) the Name Change; (c) the Consolidation; (d) the election of the new director to the Board; and (e) other corporate matters. A disclosure document with respect to the Proposed Transaction (the “Disclosure Document”) will be mailed to shareholders and posted on the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of terms and conditions, including, but not limited to: (i) completion of the Financing; (ii) the parties obtaining all necessary consents, orders and regulatory and shareholder approvals, including the conditional approval of the CSE; (iii) satisfactory due diligence by each party of the other party; (iv) no material adverse changes occurring in respect of either QNB or ReSolve; (v) completion of the Consolidation and Name Change (as defined below); and (vi) termination of the Joint Venture.
The post-Consolidation Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Transaction and Financing will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation. Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Transaction and the Financing are expected to be subject to restrictions on resale under applicable securities legislation or escrow, including the securities to be issued to principals of the Resulting Issuer, which will subject to the escrow requirements of the CSE.
The Proposed Transaction is not a “related party transaction” as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Trading in the Common Shares has been halted and is expected to remain halted pending the satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE. There can be no assurance that the trading of Common Shares will resume prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction. The Definitive Agreement will be filed under the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About QNB
QNB Metals is exploring for natural or white hydrogen in Ontario and Quebec, using leading patent pending detection technology on highly prospective claims. The Corporation also holds the Kingsville Salt Reservoir Project in Nova Scotia.
About ReSolve
ReSolve is a private Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced biofuel and renewable energy technologies, as well as the exploration of natural hydrogen resources.
ReSolve has engineered a proprietary, patent pending acid hydrolysis platform capable of converting residual biomass—including bark, demolition wood, and paper sludge—into three complementary renewable energy products: second-generation ethanol, industrial-grade lignin pellets, and electricity generated via integrated biomass cogeneration.
ReSolve also owns a patent pending intellectual property portfolio related to the hydrogen detection and extraction methods in addition to 119 mineral exploration claims covering 6,613 hectares (66 km2) in Québec, known to host elevated levels of hydrogen.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and for further information, please contact:
Ian C. Peres, CPA, CA
President & CEO
+1.416.579.3040
QNB’s public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com
THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT”) OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.
Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the business of the ReSolve and the Resulting Issuer, the timing thereof, and on the terms described herein, the completion of the proposed Financing and the use of proceeds therefrom, the proposed new director of the Resulting Issuer, obtaining the appropriate approvals required with respect to the Proposed Transaction, the completion of the Consolidation, the completion of the Name Change, completion of satisfactory due diligence, obtaining shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the filing of the Disclosure Document.
These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the commodities industry, market conditions, general economic factors, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of QNB and ReSolve may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although QNB believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, QNB does not intend and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Keep reading...Show less
08 July
Homerun Resources Inc. Achieves Breakthrough in Silicon Carbide Synthesis with UC Davis, Leveraging Brazilian High-Purity Silica & Graphite Resources
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that our research partners at UC Davis Materials Science and Engineering have successfully synthesized Silicon Carbide (SiC) with proprietary methods involving electrically generated heat and energy using Homerun's raw Belmonte silica sand and Bahia Graphite Corporations (BGC) raw graphite from Bahia, Brazil.
Silicon Carbide is a critical material in modern industries, prized for its exceptional hardness, thermal stability, and semiconductor properties used in electric vehicle powertrains, renewable energy systems and 5G infrastructure and industrial robotics. By having access to both high-purity silica sand (SiO₂) and graphite (C) from nearby Brazilian deposits, Homerun bypasses supply chain vulnerabilities that are currently affecting global SiC producers. The Acheson process, used for the great majority of commercial SiC, requires precisely these inputs.
The journey from raw materials to functional SiC components involve two distinct phases: synthesis and final product manufacturing. While synthesis focuses on producing the base material, final product manufacturing tailors its structure and properties for specific applications.
Further milestones from the continuing R&D Program for 2025, are as follows:
|Silicon Carbide - R&D Phase
|Milestones to the End of 2025
|Phase 1: Synthesis to Silicon Carbide
|Achieved in first half of 2025
|Phase 2: Pre-Treatment & Densification
|Sintering to densify the mixture & optimize for thermal conductivity and porosity
|Phase 3: Laser Synthesis
|Perform laser irradiation in order to tune parameters (wavelength, power, scan rate) for phase formation
|Phase 4: Material Characterization
|XRD, SEM, Raman to confirm SiC phase and structure and compare with known β-SiC and α-SiC standards
|Phase 5: Optimization & Scaling
|Repeat synthesis to improve yield, purity, and crystal structure and begin scale-up feasibility assessment
|Phase 6: Application Testing
|Electrical/thermal performance tests to begin development of integration into device prototypes
Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "We extend our gratitude to the UC Davis Materials and Engineering team for achieving this pivotal milestone in our strategic mission to develop innovative processing methods for advanced materials. Global critical material supply chains face increasing pressures, including competition with former suppliers. To succeed, we must pioneer cost-effective technologies that align with clean energy principles. Our collaboration with UC Davis continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions, now combining Homerun's high-purity silica and Bahia Graphite's premium graphite to redefine industry standards."
About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:
Homerun Advanced Materials
Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.
Homerun Energy Solutions
Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.
European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.
With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.
Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.
"Brian Leeners"
Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)
Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)
08 July
Stallion Uranium Enters into Technology Data Acquisition Agreement
Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that, it has entered into a technology data acquisition agreement (the " Agreement ") dated April 24 th 2025, amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the " Lessor ") to enhance exploration efforts across its expansive uranium land package in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Lessor holds the exclusive license to certain proprietary technology and know how that can be used to assist in area prioritization selection for the purposes of exploration for minerals (the " Technology " or " Haystack ").
Highlights About the Technology:
- Haystack holds the exclusive rights to an intelligent Geological Target Identification platform called Matchstick TI which offers an innovative leap in mineral exploration technology.
- Haystack's predictive technology is revolutionizing the mineral exploration industry with its AI-powered deposit discovery software and proprietary drilling technology. Specializing in predictive exploration and drilling for energy metals, the company accelerates the exploration process while reducing costs. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the company is at the forefront of innovation in sustainable resource discovery.
- At the heart of Haystack sits a proprietary algorithm that models geological features in space and time, delivering a remarkable 77% accuracy rate in predicting target locations.
- This cutting-edge technology reduces financial risk and accelerates discovery in Greenfield and Frontier Exploration using readily available public data.
- Developed over a decade in Cambridge, UK, Haystack fuses Theoretical Physics, Data Science, and Pattern Recognition to accurately pinpoint mineral targets, transforming the way exploration is conducted.
- Stallion intends to utilize this technology to confirm current targets, and outline any additional targets on the current land position of 1,700 sq/km.
- The Haystack study will be conducted in collaboration with leading data science and geoscience experts, ensuring a comprehensive and innovative approach to target selection. The Company believes this initiative will position Stallion Uranium at the forefront of technological advancements in uranium exploration. Advanced machine learning techniques will be applied to vast datasets collected from historical and modern exploration programs, enabling Stallion to uncover previously overlooked opportunities.
"The application of machine learning in mineral exploration is transforming the industry, and we are excited to integrate this powerful tool into our exploration strategy," said Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium. "By deploying advanced analytics, we aim to enhance our ability to identify high-priority targets, reduce exploration risk, and maximize the potential of our uranium assets."
Figure 1 : Haystack Study Area
Agreement Terms:
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Lessor will grant the Company a non-exclusive, non-transferable right to access the Technology for a 12-month term (the " Technology Lease "). The Company's use of the Technology pursuant to the Technology Lease shall be limited to such mineral tenures owned or legally occupied by the Company covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Alberta (the " Subject Property ").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and in consideration for the grant of the Technology Lease, on the fifth business day following the TSX Venture Exchange's conditional acceptance of the Agreement (the " Closing Date "), the Company will issue an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a " Payment Share ") to the Licensor and the Lessee, as follows: (i) 3,750,000 Payment Shares to the Lessor; and (ii)1,250,000 Payment Shares to the Licensor. The Payment Shares shall be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Licensor shall provide certain services in connection with the application of the Technology to the Subject Property for a minimum of any three consecutive months during the term of the Agreement (the " Services "). In consideration for such Services, the Company has agreed to pay the Licensor a fee of £70,000 per month for each month in which the Services are performed.
The Lessor is an insider to the Company by virtue of holding 10% or more Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. The issuance of any securities to an insider will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Stallion Uranium Corp.:
Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.
Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com .
On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:
Matthew Schwab
CEO and Director
Corporate Office:
700 - 838 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, British Columbia,
V6C 0A6
T: 604-551-2360
info@stallionuranium.com
07 July
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - STUD
Trading resumes in:
Company: Stallion Uranium Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: STUD
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
