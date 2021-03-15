5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Journey Energy Up on Yearly Results

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Journey Energy, Globex Mining, Silver Bear Resources, NextSource Materials and Nexa Resources.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower last Friday (March 12) at 18,768.16.

The index was pushed down as mining and energy stocks tracked weaker commodities; meanwhile, data showed that Canada added far more jobs than expected in February.

On Friday, gold fell more than 1 percent, while silver was on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. Copper was up last week, trading again above the US$9,000 per tonne mark.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Journey Energy (TSX:JOY)

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX:GMX)

Silver Bear Resources (TSX:SBR)

NextSource Materials (TSX:NEXT)

Nexa Resources (TSX:NEXA)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Journey Energy

Journey Energy is an exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in Western Canada. The company operates in Alberta’s central region, south region and Resource Fairway.

Last Tuesday (March 9), the company published its 2020 reserves, operating and financial results. Following the news, Journey Energy’s share price jumped 188 percent to end the week at C$1.08.

2. Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises has a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing precious metals, base metals, specialty metals and minerals and industrial minerals and compounds.

Last Thursday (March 11), Globex agreed to sell two royalties for $13 million in cash and a significant equity stake in Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC). Its share price rose 45.07 percent last week to hit C$1.03.

3. Silver Bear Resources

Silver Bear Resources is focused on the development of its wholly owned Mangazeisky silver project, which includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit. It is among the highest-grade silver deposits in the world, and is located in the Republic of Sakha in Russia.

The company did not release any news last week, but shares of Silver Bear increased 23.08 percent to end the five day period at C$0.16.

4. NextSource Materials

Toronto-based NextSource Materials is a mine development company in the final development stage at its 100 percent owned Molo graphite project in Southern Madagascar. The Molo project is a fully permitted, feasibility-stage project and is the only project with SuperFlake graphite.

Last week, Nextsource Materials’ share price increased 22.03 percent to end at C$0.36.

5. Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines — three located in the Central Andes of Peru, and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It is developing the Aripuanã project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two of which are located in Brazil and one of which is in Peru. Last Thursday, the company suspended activity at the open-pit San Gerardo zinc–lead mine at its Atacocha unit in Peru due to road blockades. The company saw its share price go up by 21.12 percent last week to reach C$13.82.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: NextSource Materials is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.