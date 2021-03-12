Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Dips to 9 Month Low

The gold price continued to face headwinds this week, reaching levels not seen since midway through last year.









Gold continued to face headwinds this week, spending time below US$1,700 per ounce.

Following four weeks of steady declines, which resulted in a US$1,681 value late Monday (March 8), prices were able to rally mid-week adding 3.46 percent, to sell for US$1,739.10.

Stronger US bond yields, paired with a rising dollar have worked against the precious metal since late February when prices dropped from US$1,804.

NEW! What’s Driving The Nickel Price? Gain The Advantage With Our FREE Exclusive Report From Leading Industry Experts! Grab Your Report!

Despite of the current performance gold is displaying, EB Tucker, director of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN,MTA) and Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR,OTC Pink:NVARF), urges investors to think long term when it comes to the metal.

“This is the time when all the fundamentals for gold are great, and people are scratching their head as to what’s going on,” Tucker told the Investing News Network.

Watch Tucker discuss the current gold market as well as what he foresees for the copper space.

“This is a huge, once-in-a-generation bull market — huge. This is a huge, huge commodities cycle bull market, and you’re hung up on guessing the price of an ounce of gold?”

Gold was trading for US$1,702.24 at 10:13 a.m. EST.

Silver prices displayed more resilience than gold this week, adding 4.8 by Thursday (March 11) afternoon.

Values have since fallen back below the US$26 per ounce level.

Concern US stimulus will entice investors to riskier assets has weighed on the precious metals during the last trading day of the week. However, fear of inflation continues to add underlying support to the sector.

At 10:19 a.m. EST silver was priced at US$25.58.

Reversing two weeks of losses platinum peaked at US$1,218 per ounce this week.

Platinum is anticipated to outperform gold and palladium in 2021, according to CPM Group’s Rohit Savant.

“We have on an annual average basis gold and palladium prices rising 5 percent in 2021 over 2020 levels,” Savant said during a presentation at this year’s digital Prospectors & Developers of Canada Convention (PDAC). “However, we have silver and platinum prices rising roughly 30 percent on an annual average basis.”

The growth will be a result of the positive fundamentals both metals offer. Although, Savant did note that the entire precious metals space will benefit from economic recovery and quantitative easing.

Platinum was priced at US$1,177; and palladium was selling for US$2,268 per ounce.

The base metals space started the year strong with prices surging for most metals marking multi-year highs. Values have fallen lower since late February.

“The pullbacks have been quite varied across the base metals on the LME, but for the most part prices seem to be consolidating, with lead and nickel looking the weakest and tin rebounding the most,” reads a Friday note from Metals Bulletin.

Copper prices rose to an 8-year high of US$9,614.50 per tonne in late February, but subsequently fell lower in the weeks since.

Demand mixed with economic growth is anticipated to be a catalyst for the red metal’s price growth this year. Last year, global refined copper consumption contracted 3.3 percent, a trend that is expected to be reversed in 2021.

Vanessa Davidson, director of base metals research at CRU Group, expects global demand to increase by 5.2 percent.

During her presentation at PDAC she noted the supply gap that will arise in the sector in the coming years. This deficit will be driven by the limited amount of new copper projects.

This will ultimately serve as a catalyst to higher prices. However, there will be periods of volatility, which will see LME copper prices peak this year and decline next.

NEW! What’s Driving The Nickel Price? Gain The Advantage With Our FREE Exclusive Report From Leading Industry Experts! Grab Your Report!

“Our expectation is that prices will average US$3.36 per pound or US$7,400 per tonne in 2025,” said Davidson.

Copper prices sat at US$9,062 Friday morning.

Nickel prices neared the US$20,000 a tonne level in February ( a 7-year high) and dropped more than 18 percent to fall below US$16,000 a short time later.

The space will battle headwinds as the world’s primary nickel producer, Tsingshan, will supply nickel matte derived from converted nickel pig iron from its Indonesian operations to two Chinese companies.

The nickel will then be processed to make battery-grade nickel sulfate. An application that previously called for high grade nickel ore according to Roskill.

“The news has already sent shockwaves through the nickel market, with the three-month LME nickel price declining by over 8.5 percent on 4 March to US$15,945,” reads the report. “This brought an abrupt end to the strong rise in prices that have taken place since April last year, with the nickel price reaching a 6-year high just a few weeks earlier.”

A tonne of nickel was valued at US$16,434 Friday.

Zinc made a modest gain this session rising from US$2,742.50 per tonne (Monday) to US$2,784 to end the week. While lead shed US$48.50 over the five-day period to sit at US$1,934.50 per tonne.

The second quarter will be a crucial period for the sector.

“The market is wary that all the extra stimulus will be inflationary and whether that will force central banks to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later,” the Metals Bulletin overview stated.

“For the metals, inflation should be supportive as indeed should the stimulus spending, so if equity markets avoid a sell-off then the overall bull market may have further to run.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.