Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Download the PDF here.

lithium universelu7:auasx:lu7battery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce an interview with Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan at the recent Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas. The interview was conducted by The Rock Stock Channel.

Interview Highlights

- Discussions with potential spodumene feedstock offtakers ongoing

- Further talks with potential OEMs on battery grade lithium carbonate offtake

- All work completed on Becancour Lithium Project - waiting for lithium market recovery

- Acquisition of global rights photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology

- "Microwave Joule Heating Technology" (MJHT) from Macquarie University

- Utilizes microwave technology to selectively heat and delaminate PV cells

- Today only 15% of waste solar cells are recycled, rest end up in land fill

- Difficult to recycle, high temperature furnace, toxic chemicals, low recovery

- To investigate further recovery of silver, silicon, gallium and indium

To Watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/S0S4T95N

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interview with Executive Chairman

Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Interview with Executive Chairman

Download the PDF here.

Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition Legal DD Complete

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd PV SOLAR CELL Recycling Acquisition Legal Due Diligence Complete

Lithium Universe Ltd PV SOLAR CELL Recycling Acquisition Legal Due Diligence Complete

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 18 June 2025 (Announcement), it has now completed legal due diligence to its absolute satisfaction. As such, the Company is now progressing towards completion of the Acquisition (defined below).

ACQUISITION DETAILS

As detailed in the Announcement, the Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the global rights to commercially exploit a patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology. The rights will be secured via an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University (MQU), held through an Australian-incorporated holding company, New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM). The transaction will be effected by the Company acquiring 100% of the issued share capital of NAM (Acquisition).

As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Acquisition was conditional on the Company completing legal due diligence. This has now been completed to the satisfaction of the Company.

Completion was also conditional on the Company, NAM and MQU entering into a variation to the licensing agreement to reflect the change in ownership of NAM. The parties have since agreed in writing to waive this condition to allow completion of the Acquisition to proceed, with the variation to be entered into with MQU as soon as practicable following completion.

The Company will now proceed to the acquisition of NAM.

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Download the PDF here.

Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Has Now Identified Four Major New Dykes in 2025 at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Has Now Identified Four Major New Dykes in 2025 at Mirage

 

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final set of results obtained as part of the 2025 Winter drill campaign conducted on its Mirage Project. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This press release primarily focuses on the drilling work carried out in the eastern extension of the MR-6 dyke and the "Stacked Dyke" zone.

 

  Highlights include:  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Oxide Layering in the Northwest of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Oxide Layering in the Northwest of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Project in Labrador, Canada

 

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's geophysics team has confirmed significant oxide mineralization in the northwest section of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Property (the "Property) over the site previously drilled back in 1996.

 

  Northwest Zone, Radar Property  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Strong Gold Hits at Bundi Prospect, Ghana

Download the PDF here.

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Ian Rodger Appointed Managing Director

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

Exploration Target Defined for Antimony Canyon Project, Utah

Jun25 Appendix 5B

Jun25 Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Gold Investing

High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

Precious Metals Investing

Exploration Target Defined for Antimony Canyon Project, Utah

Energy Investing

Jun25 Appendix 5B

Energy Investing

Jun25 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

2025 Exploration Update Tennant Creek

Copper Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Copper's Trump Tariffs — Plus Gold Price, Uranium Opportunity

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up To $1,500,000

×