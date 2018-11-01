Copper

Investing News

Zijin Clears Second Regulatory Hurdle in Rush to Nevsun

- November 1st, 2018

Nevsun will continue to work with Zijin to complete the transaction and will keep shareholders updated as conditions of the offer are met.

Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU,NYSE American:NSU) has announced that it has been advised by Zijin Mining (SHA:601899,HKEX:2899) that Zijin has received the second of three required regulatory approvals from the People’s Republic of China for Zijin’s proposed friendly takeover bid of Nevsun.

As quoted in the press release:

The second PRC approval is from the Ministry of Commerce.  With the previously announced NDRC and today’s MOFCOM approvals in hand, Zijin will submit, as soon as practicable, an application to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange for the third and final PRC regulatory approval required as a condition of the offer.

The transaction is also subject to approval under the Investment Canada Act and customary closing conditions. The Zijin Offer is not subject to any financing conditions. Nevsun will continue to work with Zijin to complete the transaction and will keep shareholders updated as conditions of the offer are met.

Click here to read the full Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU,NYSEAmerican:NSU) press release.

copper free industry report

What's ahead for copper stocks?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Stripping Ratios: What are They and Why are They Important?
Mundoro Announces Drill Program at Two of Its Licenses in Timok Serbia
Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Iron Fights and Quarterlies Galore
Nevsun Announces Q3 Financial Results

Tags

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *