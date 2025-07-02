Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Campaign Intersects Copper and Lead

G88:AU
Golden Mile Resources
Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Resources


Multiple exploration opportunities across base and precious metals in Australia and the US

Research & Development Funds

Research & Development Funds

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Research & Development Funds

Visible Copper Intersected in Maiden Drilling at Pearl

Visible Copper Intersected in Maiden Drilling at Pearl

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Visible Copper Intersected in Maiden Drilling at Pearl

OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES PARTNER FUNDED MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE PEARL COPPER PROJECT, ARIZONA

OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES PARTNER FUNDED MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE PEARL COPPER PROJECT, ARIZONA

 
 

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV:OCG, OTCQX:OCGSF, DE:MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden drill program at the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona United States . The drilling campaign will be fully funded by Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88), whereby Golden Mile is currently earning a 51% interest through funding this A$2 million maiden drill program. Outcrop Silver retained a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty.

 
 

  Outcrop Silver logo (CNW Group/Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation) 

 

  Highlights  

 
  •   Outcrop Silver advances the Pearl Copper project through an earn-in agreement with Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88). Program fully funded by Golden Mile .  
    •  
  •   The Pearl project is located in the prolific Laramide porphyry copper district, which is responsible for 70% of the United States of America's copper production.  
    •  
  •   All drilling permits secured from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD).  
    •  
  •   The maiden drill program to test high-grade copper-silver-gold targets at the Odyssey and Ford prospects has commenced.  
    •  

" Golden Mile's fully funded drill program moves Pearl forward at no cost to Outcrop Silver and exemplifies our strategy of unlocking value from non-core assets while we focus capital on expanding the high-grade Santa Ana silver project in Colombia ," stated Ian Harris , President & CEO of Outcrop Silver.

 

The Pearl Copper project is located in the Laramide porphyry copper district, one of the most prolific copper-producing regions globally, accounting for approximately 70% of U.S. copper production. The project sits immediately north of BHP's past-producing San Manuel-Kalamazoo Mine and along the trend with Capstone Copper's active Pinto Valley Mine, benefiting from exceptional infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.

 

Following the receipt of all required exploration permits, including the Notice of Intent (NOI) from the BLM and the Special Land Use Permit (SLUP) and Geologic Field Operation Plan (GFOP) from the ASLD, drilling has commenced. This maiden drill program consists of 14 to 16 reverse circulation (RC) holes totaling up to 1,800 metres, and will test two priority targets.

 

   Transaction   

 

On September 12, 2024 Golden Mile purchased an option on Pearl for A$100,000 (Australian Dollars) with Outcrop Silver retaining a 1% NSR royalty. Golden Mile has the option to earn-in to 51% by funding A$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures by September 12, 2027 . Golden Mile may also earn an additional 34% by funding an additional A$10,000,000 in exploration expenditures within 5 years. Upon completing the earn-in a joint venture will be formed with both parties funding proportionally. If either party dilutes below 10%, their interest will convert to an additional 1% NSR royalty. At such time that a JORC compliant resource achieves 750,000 tonnes of contained copper at a minimum grade of 0.3%, Golden Mile will pay Outcrop Silver A$2,000,000 .

 

The Pearl Copper project was acquired through the amalgamation with Zacapa Resources. Zacapa's portfolio also included the Kramer Hills brownfield oxide gold project in San Bernardino, California and the South Bullfrog, gold project in Beatty, Nevada adjacent to Anglo Gold's Silicon project.

 

   Qualified Person   

 

  Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo Sierra is a consultant to the company and is therefore independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

 

   About Outcrop Silver   

 

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia . Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

 

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

 

   About Golden Mile    

 

  Golden Mile is a project development and mineral exploration company. The primary focus is on growing the Company with a multi-asset and multi-commodity strategy through advancing core projects, acquiring high-quality assets, and tactical alliances with joint venture partners.

 

  ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

  Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.  

 

 

 

 

 

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/08/c1166.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Drilling Commenced at Pearl Copper Project Arizona USA

Drilling Commenced at Pearl Copper Project Arizona USA

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Drilling Commenced At Pearl Copper Project Arizona USA

March 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

March 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced March 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Bold Ventures Provides Update on Field Work at Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Provides Update on Field Work at Burchell Property

 

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of field work at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property, located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay.

 

Prospecting, outcrop mapping and soil sampling were carried out during the months of May and June on a 1 km by 800 m flagged grid centered on the recently discovered 111 Zone, where grab samples returned between 10 ppb gold and 68 g/t gold last December (see news releases dated December 12, 2024 and January 9, 2025). More than 600 rock and soil samples have been submitted for analysis from this first phase of field work, with final results pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Juggernaut Announces Financing Of $1,000,000 From One Strategic Investor

Juggernaut Announces Financing Of $1,000,000 From One Strategic Investor

 

(TheNewswire)

 
        
  Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. 
                   
 

Vancouver, British Columbia July 3 rd 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), is pleased to announce a $1,000,000 hard dollar financing from one strategic investor, further confirming the support and excitement of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a globally ranked tier 1 jurisdiction with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Anteros Returns High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver in Surface Samples from the MMZ at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Returns High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver in Surface Samples from the MMZ at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

 

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six grab samples collected at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. These samples confirm high-grade lead-zinc-silver mineralization at surface and show associated gold and copper enrichment consistent with a polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system.

 

The grab samples were collected during a recent field visit, focused on confirming the tenor and extent of exposed mineralization within the MMZ. All samples were collected from bedrock outcroppings of gossanous surface material. Surface grab sample highlights are given in Table 1, below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Golden Mile Resources
