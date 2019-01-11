Zijin Announces Compulsory Acquisition of Remaining Nevsun Shares

Nevsun shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange American on or about March 8, 2019.









Zijin Mining (SHA:601899,HKEX:2899) has announced that it has begun a compulsory acquisition of all remaining Nevsun (TSX:NSU) shares.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the compulsory acquisition, and subject to the terms of the BCBCA, the holders of all the remaining Nevsun shares not currently owned by, or by a nominee for, the offeror or its affiliates will be entitled to receive the same consideration per share as paid under the offer, being C$6.00 in cash per Nevsun share.

Nevsun shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange American on or about March 8, 2019.

