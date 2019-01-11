Copper

Investing News

Zijin Announces Compulsory Acquisition of Remaining Nevsun Shares

- January 11th, 2019

Nevsun shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange American on or about March 8, 2019.

Zijin Mining (SHA:601899,HKEX:2899) has announced that it has begun a compulsory acquisition of all remaining Nevsun (TSX:NSU) shares.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the compulsory acquisition, and subject to the terms of the BCBCA, the holders of all the remaining Nevsun shares not currently owned by, or by a nominee for, the offeror or its affiliates will be entitled to receive the same consideration per share as paid under the offer, being C$6.00 in cash per Nevsun share.

Nevsun shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange American on or about March 8, 2019.

Click here to read the full Zijin Mining (SHA:601899,HKEX:2899) press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive communication from those companies using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Zijin Mining Acquires An Additional 3.07 Percent of Nevsun Resources
Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Sales, Goodies and Arguments
Zijin To Sell Shares to Fund Nevsun Takeover
Zijin Mining Succeeds in Bid for Nevsun Resources, Extends Tender Period

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *