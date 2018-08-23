Copper

Investing News

Trilogy Metals Drills 16.4 Metres of 5.3 Percent Copper and 0.21 Percent Cobalt and Provides Corporate and Project Updates

- August 23rd, 2018

Trilogy Metals is pleased to provide an update on its summer activities at the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects (“UKMP”) located within the Ambler Mining District of northwestern Alaska. 

Trilogy Metals (TSX/NYSE American: TMQ) is pleased to provide an update on its summer activities at the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects (“UKMP”) located within the Ambler Mining District of northwestern Alaska.

As quoted in the press release:

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, President and CEO commented: “We are pleased to report that the high-grade copper and cobalt zones demonstrate continuity and continue down dip. We look forward to reporting additional results as they become available”.

Click here for the full text release

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *