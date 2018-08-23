Trilogy Metals Drills 16.4 Metres of 5.3 Percent Copper and 0.21 Percent Cobalt and Provides Corporate and Project Updates

Trilogy Metals (TSX/NYSE American: TMQ) is pleased to provide an update on its summer activities at the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects (“UKMP”) located within the Ambler Mining District of northwestern Alaska.

As quoted in the press release:

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, President and CEO commented: “We are pleased to report that the high-grade copper and cobalt zones demonstrate continuity and continue down dip. We look forward to reporting additional results as they become available”.

