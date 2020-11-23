5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Sierra Metals Jumps on Yauricocha PEA

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Trevali Mining, Talon Metals, Sierra Metals, Scandium International and Entrée Resources.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended last Friday (November 20) at 17,013.42, up from Monday’s (November 16) opening point of 16,791.87.

Early Friday, the index was flat as gains in the materials sector were offset by a drop in energy stocks.

In commodities, gold and silver were up on Friday on US stimulus hopes. Meanwhile, copper was still holding above the US$7,000 per tonne mark.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Trevali Mining (TSX:TV)

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO)

Sierra Metals (TSX:SMT)

Scandium International (TSX:SCY)

Entrée Resources (TSX:ETG)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining is a base metals miner with four main operations: the 90 percent owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90 percent owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, the wholly owned Caribou mine in Northern New Brunswick, Canada, and the wholly owned Santander mine in Peru.

During the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 40 percent to end the week at C$0.21.

2. Talon Metals

Talon Metals is focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicle industry. The high-grade Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project is located in Minnesota, US, and is comprised of the Tamarack North project and the Tamarack South project.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price rose 31.15 percent to end at C$0.40.

3. Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a growing polymetallic mining company with copper production from its Yauricocha mine in Peru and its Bolivar and Cusi mines in Mexico.

Last Wednesday (November 18), the company published a preliminary economic assessment for its Yauricocha mine, and on the same day also released an increased mineral resource for its Cusi mine. Shares of the company increased 27.92 percent to end the five day period at C$3.94.

4. Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining is aiming to become the first company to achieve production from a primary scandium mine. The company owns a 100 percent percent interest in the Nyngan scandium project and the Honeybugle scandium property located in New South Wales, Australia.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price jumped 26.67 percent to end the period at C$0.19.

5. Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources has a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world’s largest copper-gold projects: Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20 or 30 percent carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property, depending on the depth of mineralization.

Despite not releasing any news last week, the company went up by 23.81 percent to reach C$0.52.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

