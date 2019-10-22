Taseko Provides New Florence Copper Update

Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) provided an operational update on its Florence copper project.

As quoted from the press release:

Russell Hallbauer, CEO and director of Taseko, commented, “With steady-state operation now achieved, our focus has turned to testing different wellfield operating strategies, including adjusting pumping rates, solution strength, flow direction, and the use of packers in recovery and injection wells to isolate different zones of the orebody. Sweep efficiencies in the wellfield continue to outperform our expectations. Our technical team is using physical and operating control mechanisms to adjust solution chemistry and flow rates and is successfully increasing copper concentration in solution. The main recovery well is now producing copper in solution at an annualized rate of approximately 600,000 pounds per year, and the expectation is for steady improvement as the well matures. We are gaining valuable operating experience that will be used to reduce the ramp up period for commercial wellfield operations.”