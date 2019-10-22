Copper

Investing News

Taseko Provides New Florence Copper Update

- October 22nd, 2019

Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) provided an operational update on its Florence copper project in Quebec.

Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) provided an operational update on its Florence copper project.

As quoted from the press release:

Russell Hallbauer, CEO and director of Taseko, commented, “With steady-state operation now achieved, our focus has turned to testing different wellfield operating strategies, including adjusting pumping rates, solution strength, flow direction, and the use of packers in recovery and injection wells to isolate different zones of the orebody.  Sweep efficiencies in the wellfield continue to outperform our expectations. Our technical team is using physical and operating control mechanisms to adjust solution chemistry and flow rates and is successfully increasing copper concentration in solution. The main recovery well is now producing copper in solution at an annualized rate of approximately 600,000 pounds per year, and the expectation is for steady improvement as the well matures. We are gaining valuable operating experience that will be used to reduce the ramp up period for commercial wellfield operations.”

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

NexTech Partners with Optics Company Method Seven
Canadian Solar Awarded 30MW Project in Japan
Balmoral’s Portfolio Expands With Nickel Discovery in Quebec
Skeena Resources Reports Positive Drill Results for Gold Project

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *