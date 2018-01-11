Talon Metals Provides Update onTamarack Nickel-Copper-PGMs Project

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX:TLO) provided an update on the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGMs project located in Minnesota, US. The Tamarack project comprises the Tamarack north project and the Tamarack south project.

Talon and Kennecott Exploration Company (“KEX”) have made certain amendments to the Exploration and Option Agreement and the Mining Venture Agreement to allow for a 2018 winter exploration program at the Tamarack Project. In order to allow for the 2018 winter exploration program to proceed, certain amendments were required under the agreements between Talon and KEX. Under the Exploration and Option Agreement, Talon and KEX have agreed that the Mining Venture Agreement will be entered into with immediate effect, rather than in February 2018; and under the Mining Venture Agreement, Talon and KEX have agreed to accelerate the timing for the approval process of the 2018 winter exploration program, so that the program is approved with immediate effect.

After an analysis of the potential impact of the 2018 winter exploration program on a future mine at the Tamarack Project, Talon has advised KEX that it has elected to not financially participate in the 2018 winter exploration program. Consequently, in return for KEX’s further expected investment of US$5.4 million, Talon’s interest in the Tamarack Project will be diluted by a maximum of approximately 1.48%, from 18.45% to 16.97% (note that dilution may be less if KEX elects to spend less money during the 2018 winter exploration program).