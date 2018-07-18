Copper

Investing News

MOD Resources to Consolidate 100 Percent of T3 Project

- July 18th, 2018

MOD Resources Limited has announced that it has executed binding agreements with Metal Tiger to acquire MTR’s 30 percent stake in the T3 Project so that at completion MOD will own 100 percent of the T3 project in Botwana.

MOD Resources Limited (ASX:MOD) has announced that it has executed binding agreements with Metal Tiger (LSE:MTR) to acquire MTR’s 30 percent stake in the T3 Project so that at completion MOD will own 100 percent of the T3 project in Botwana.

MOD has also executed binding agreements on the rights to purchase, at MOD’s election, MTR’s 30 percent interest in all other joint venture exploration assets with MOD up to 3 years from completion.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Binding agreements with MTR to acquire MTR’s 30 percent interest in the substantial T3 project
  • 100 percent consolidation streamlines proposed financing and development of the T3 project
  • Transaction ~14 percent accretive for MOD shareholders in terms of per share ownership of T3 project
  • MOD receives rights to acquire, at its election, all other JV exploration assets
  • These rights provide significant additional option value for MOD shareholders
  • MTR to continue to fund its 30 percent share of JV exploration assets, outside the T3 project
  • Total scrip consideration ~A$26.6 million, significant restrictions including 12 months escrow

Managing director of MOD, Julian Hanna said:

“The MOD Board believes this binding agreement with Metal Tiger has the potential to add significant value for MOD shareholders.”

Click here to read the full MOD Resources (ASX:MOD) press release.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

MOD Resources Reports 13 Percent Increase in Indicated Resource at T3
Big News Roundup: Azincourt Energy Adds Cat 4 Claim to Lithium Two Project; Expands Eagle Pegmatite to the West; Fireweed Zinc Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Macmillan Pass Project on SEDAR; Dunnedin Recovers 338 Diamonds from First Kimberlite Drilled at Kahuna Project in 2018
Tsodilo Releases First Diamond Parcel Valuation
Kalahari Metals Limited – Exploration Commences with Airborne Geophysics

Tags

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *