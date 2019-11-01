Midland Announces the Discovery of Several New Showings

Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) reported the discovery, by prospecting, of several new showings and boulder fields with copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization on its Mythril regional project.

As quoted from the press release:

These new surface discoveries are all located in areas that have seen little previous exploration. They also underscore the excellent potential of the Mythril area for copper, gold, molybdenum and silver mineralization.

