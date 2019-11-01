Copper

Investing News
Search Search Active

Midland Announces the Discovery of Several New Showings

- November 1st, 2019

Midland Exploration reported the discovery, by prospecting, of several new showings and boulder fields on its Mythril regional project.

Midland Exploration (TSXV:MD) reported the discovery, by prospecting, of several new showings and boulder fields with copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization on its Mythril regional project.

As quoted from the press release:

These new surface discoveries are all located in areas that have seen little previous exploration. They also underscore the excellent potential of the Mythril area for copper, gold, molybdenum and silver mineralization.

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Hannan Metals’ First Mining Concession Granted at San Martin, Peru
Acerus Updates on Temporary Unavailability of NATESTO in Canada and South Korea
MGX Minerals Commences Drill Program at Driftwood Creek Magnesium Oxide
Canada Cobalt Increases Financing to 1,250,000

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *