Hudbay Sets February 28, 2019 for Special Meeting of Shareholders

Hudbay Minerals (TSX,NYSE:HBM) has announced that it has set February 28, 2019 for a special meeting of the company’s shareholders for the purpose of considering an advisory resolution with respect to certain potential transactions.



The vote on the advisory resolution was requisitioned by Waterton Global Resource Management, on behalf of certain funds managed by it. Shareholders will receive information about the meeting and how to vote in a management information circular to be mailed in advance of the Meeting. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action. Hudbay’s board welcomes constructive engagement with all shareholders, and members of the board have met with Waterton to discuss their concerns. The board remains committed to its disciplined approach to driving long-term and sustainable value creation, in the best interests of the company and all of its shareholders.

