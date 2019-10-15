Copper Mountain Mining Announces Addition to Eva Copper

Copper

Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC,ASX:C6C) announced drill results from a recently completed exploration program.

As quoted in the press release:

Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain’s president and CEO, commented, “We are extremely encouraged by the potential that exists at Eva Copper. These results lead us to believe that Blackard could significantly increase the mill feed and copper production at the Eva Copper project. We intend to incorporate the information from the Blackard Mineral Resource and metallurgical testwork into an updated feasibility study for Eva Copper, the results of which we expect to announce in the first quarter of 2020.”

