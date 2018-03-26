Pharmaceutical Investing 5 Top Pharma Stocks on the NASDAQ Year-to-date A few months into 2018 soon to finish the first quarter, the INN takes a look at the 5 top pharma stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date. « 5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stoc… Gabrielle Lakusta • March 26, 2018

The new year is generally a strong increase for the industry as companies announce 2017 financial results and 2018 outlooks. While there hasn’t been any US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals yet this year in the pharma sector for the companies on this list, there are expected dates for applications to be reviewed in the coming months.

2017 has seen a new era of the FDA with the new commissioner, Scott Gottlieb proving a strong presence with the FDA in a positive way, opposed to what skeptics thought when he first started the job, according to the New York Times.

As the first quarter of 2018 comes to a close, here the Investing News Network (INN) is taking a look back some of the top pharma stocks maintaining a steady level of returns for investors.

Data below was collected from the Globe and Mail Stock Filter results, with companies having market caps between $50 and $500 million. All information is current as of March 26, 2018 at market close.

1. Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP)

Market cap: $128.41 million; year-to-date gain: 141.14 percent; current share price: $11.70

First on our top 5 pharma stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date is Juniper Pharmaceuticals. The company is a diversified healthcare companies focusing on women’s health with its progesterone gel product, Crinone, as a franchise and Juniper Pharma Services as a pharmaceutical developer and manufacturer.

The company’s share prices have been on the rise since 2018, which may have been triggered by the announcement for a four and a half year extension of Crinone supply agreement with Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK).

Keeping the share price high, in March Juniper announced an increase of 20 percent revenue increase for Crinone and a 32 percent increase for its pharma services since 2016. “We exceeded our top-line growth guidance for 2017, reporting a 24 percent increase in revenues from our core business year-over-year, outpacing the growth levels we observed in 2016,” Jeff Young, CFO of the company said in the press release. “We are well-positioned to continue to deliver double-digit growth in these core businesses in 2018.”

2. Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Market cap: $313.43 million; year-to-date gain: 128.90 percent; current share price: $2.11

This biopharmaceutical company develops new therapies through it’s Epigenetics Regulator Program. DUR-928 is the company’s lead product candidate which is a small molecule with a potential application for several hepatic and renal diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Though the company made only roughly $1 million more than the previous year on product revenue, its total revenue more than doubled from 2016 at $49.17 million– likely from agreement with Sandoz for Durect’s Posimir, announced in May of last year.

With the financial results Durect announced for the rest of 2018, it expects to hear back from the FDA about a new drug application late July, and another in early August.

3. Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Market cap: $330.52 million; year-to-date gain: 103.74 percent; current share price: $27.79

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing medicines for serious conditions, one of which is a pipeline are for hemostasis, to manage blot clots for the rare blood disorder.

For 2018, Catalyst expects to announce interim data from its Phase 2 part of the marzeptacog alfa trial for patients with hemophilia A or B to minimize bleeding episodes in July 2018. Looking into the second quarter, Catalyst Biosciences expects that it will announce more data from a Phase 1Factor IX CB2679d trial in patients with severe hemophilia B.

The company received a $1.5 million milestone payment in late-March from private-company Targacept from selling its product TC-6499 in October 2016. “Although not central to our mission of developing hematology treatments, the continued development of these NNR programs may provide Catalyst with further non-dilutive financing to make additional investments in our non-clinical pipeline programs,” Nassim Usman, Catalyst CEO of Catalyst Biosciences said in the press release.

4. Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Market cap: $54.17 million; year-to-date gain: 62.96 percent; current share price: $5.72

Caladrius is investigating its lead product candidate CLBS03 to treat recent-onset type 1 diabetes, currently in a phase 2 clinical trial. The developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company acquired a license in early Marc for a late stage CD 34+ cell therapy program from Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG).

“Preclinical studies have established the mechanism of action of CD34+ cell therapy in restoring microcirculation and improving myocardial tissue perfusion and clinical trials have shown clinical benefit in a patient population that had exhausted all other available therapeutic options,” Douglas Losordo, Chief Medical Officer of Caladrius said in the announcement. “We believe that the growing body of clinical data in support of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for refractory angina is very encouraging and we believe that Caladrius is uniquely positioned to advance this late-stage program through to potential regulatory approval.”

5. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Market cap: $204.57 million; year-to-date gain: 60 percent; current share price: $4

Closing out our 5 top pharma stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date is Compugen. As a therapeutics discovery and development company, Compugen uses a discovery infrastructure to identify and develop first-in-class cancer immunotherapy in the therapeutics.

In early 2018, Compugen announced positive pre-clinical data for its PVRIG pathway in immuno-oncology which proved there is a dominant role for it in cancer evasion of immune response in multiple cancers.

“We are very pleased to report further validation of the potential dominance of the PVRIG pathway in many cancers, and the progress being made with our COM701 program towards IND filing later this quarter. We are also encouraged by results received from the GLP toxicity study for COM701 showing it to be safe at high doses,” Anat Cohen-Dayag, president and CEO of Compugen said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.