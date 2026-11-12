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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Nov. 12, 2026 12:15PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Explore the best NASDAQ small-cap pharma stocks by share price performance, with a rundown on big news and pipeline progress.
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Today's pharmaceutical stocks are facing the challenges of government-imposed drug price caps, waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines and global stock market upheaval. However, the industry's major underlying drivers — higher rates of cancer and chronic disease — are still at play and not expected to dissipate.
The US reigns supreme in the pharma market, both in terms of drug demand and development. In 2025, 46 novel medicines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), compared to 50 such approvals in 2024.
Big pharma largely steals the show when people discuss pharmaceutical companies, but some small- and mid-cap NASDAQ pharma stocks have also made gains.
Below the Investing News Network profiles the top five small-cap pharma stocks on the NASDAQ by year-to-date share price performance. Data was compiled on November 7, 2026, using TradingView’s stock screener, and pharma companies with market caps between US$50 million and US$500 million at that time were considered.
Read on to learn more about their activities this year.
1. AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX)
Year-to-date gain: 279.46 percent
Market cap: US$160.38 million
Share price: US$4.25
AN2 Therapeutics develops pill-based drugs built around boron, an element that can make covalent bonds that are still reversible, according to the company.
Its lead candidate, epetraborole, is an inhibitor of bacterial leucyl-tRNA synthetase being studied for multiple indications, including treatment of mycobacterium abscessus, a hard-to-treat lung infection. The company is now also testing it in polycythemia vera, a rare blood cancer in which the body makes too many red blood cells.
On November 2, AN2 received US Food and Drug Administration clearance to test epetraborole in patients with polycythemia vera. It now has approval to run the Phase 2 trial in the US, Australia and India, and it expects to start the trial during Q4. Two days later, the company announced it selected its AN2-504661 as a development candidate for hypophosphatasia, a rare inherited disease that weakens bones and teeth. It expects the candidate to be ready for human testing in the second half of 2027. In its Q2 2026 results released in August, AN2 said its cash should fund operations into 2029.
2. Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX)
Year-to-date gain: 133.89 percent
Market cap: US$299.22 million
Share price: US$9.80
Turn Therapeutics develops precision treatments for inflammatory skin diseases that work on the skin’s surface rather than through the whole body. Its lead candidate, GX-03, is a long-acting skin treatment built on polyhexanide, a common antiseptic. It is being tested in moderate-to-severe eczema.
In June, Turn reported interim results from the first 50 patients in its Phase 2 trial. Most patients treated with GX-03 saw the severity of their eczema at least halved within four weeks. The company then expanded the Phase 2 trial to about 120 to 135 patients and adjusted who can enroll to include those within the full range of baseline eczema severity.
In its Q2 results, Turn said it expects to finish enrolling by the end of 2026 and plans a separate trial in hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic inflammatory skin condition, starting in the second quarter of 2027.
3. Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)
Year-to-date gain: 105.69 percent
Market cap: US$244.74 million
Share price: US$16.62
Korro Bio develops drugs that edit RNA, the messages cells use to make proteins, rather than changing DNA itself. The aim is to get liver cells to make a corrected or more useful protein.
Korro’s shares are recovering from a sharp drop in late 2025, when an earlier lead drug disappointed in testing and partner Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) paused their research deal.
In March, Korro raised US$85 million from investors led by Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, with proceeds expected to support its clinical programs and extend its cash runway into the second half of 2028.
In October, the company dosed the first volunteers in its Phase 1/2 trial of KRRO-121, which is designed to help clear toxic ammonia buildup in people with urea cycle disorders, a group of rare inherited diseases. Early results in patients are expected in the second half of 2027. Later in October, Korro reported positive preclinical data from testing in mice for a second drug aimed at alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, an inherited condition that damages the lungs and liver.
4. Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD)
Year-to-date gain: 89.79 percent
Market cap: US$355.25 million
Share price: US$4.27
Opus Genetics develops one-time gene therapies for inherited diseases that damage the retina and lead to vision loss. It also earns some revenue from a partnership with Viatris.
In October, Opus presented early results from studies for two of its five gene therapy programs, OPGx-BEST1 and OPGx-LCA5. In its Phase 1/2 study of OPGx-LCA5 on a small group of patients with Leber congenital amaurosis type 5, a rare disease that causes severe vision loss from childhood, adults showed sustained vision gains through two years. Opus expects to begin dosing patients in a Phase 3 trial of the therapy this quarter, with results by the end of 2027.
In its Q2 results, the company said its cash, plus potential funding under a note purchasing agreement, should fund operations into 2029.
5. Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)
Year-to-date gain: 73.08 percent
Market cap: US$219.41 million
Share price: US$2.70
Eledon Pharmaceuticals is developing tegoprubart, an antibody designed to stop the immune system from rejecting transplanted organs and cells. It’s being tested as a replacement for tacrolimus, the standard anti-rejection drug, which can damage the kidneys over time.
Eledon’s shares fell sharply in late 2025 after mixed Phase 2 results in kidney transplant patients but have recovered this year. In June 2026, the company reported 18 month data from that trial showing patients on tegoprubart had better kidney function than those on tacrolimus with fewer side effects.
In September, Eledon said it had applied to the US Food and Drug Administration to start a trial in people with type 1 diabetes receiving transplanted insulin-producing cells. It also confirmed plans to start a Phase 3 trial of tegoprubart, expecting to enroll about 600 patients undergoing kidney transplants.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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