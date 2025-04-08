Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The company's primary target markets are hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology and oncology. The company promotes its approved products through its hospital, field and oncology sales divisions in the United States and establishes a network of international partners to register and provide medicines to patients in their countries. The company's revenue is derived primarily from the product sales of FDA approved pharmaceutical brands. Its brands include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, RediTrex, Sancuso, Vaprisol and Vibativ..