Pharma Trends 2018: Drug Pricing Takes Center Stage

Knowing what pharma trends influenced the market this year may be key for new and ongoing investing opportunities.









Knowing what pharma trends influence the market may be key for new and ongoing investing opportunities.

2018 represents another transformative year for the pharmaceutical market. Drug pricing, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity and clinical trial news has helped drive the market throughout the year. Many of these topics were also mentioned in our pharma trends article from last year. However, these new developments bring new difficulties and awareness to the market.

As the year comes to a steady close, and as the pharma market gears up for the excitement around the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in early 2019, the Investing News Network (INN) rounds up some of the biggest pharma trends of 2018.

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018? Find out what's going on in our new report Give me my free report!

Pharma trends 2018: FDA maintains pricing concerns

President Donald Trump’s pledged to lower drug prices when he won presidency has been a continued pharma trend since then.

William Looney, executive editor for In Vivo, Informa Pharma Intelligence, told INN the US “public shaming on drug pricing led to voluntary pledges of restraint by many big pharma companies.” But the effect was short-lived and pricing remains well above the consumer price index (CPI), he said.

Coupled with this was the “aggressive action” by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to increase generic availability, Looney said. This was a new pharma trend from the FDA and it had previously not addressed medicine access issues. “Nearly 90 percent of the US drugs market is now compromised of off-patent products,” he said.

In October, the FDA released a statement from Gottlieb on “new efforts to advance the development of generic copies of complex drugs.” The statement is part of a series of guidance documents to advance the development of complex drugs, which may “have an outsized impact on access and drug spending,” the statement said.

Earlier in 2018, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was part of multiple catalysts which may have an effect on drug pricing when they come to fruition. In June, Amazon acquired an online pharmacy, PillPack.

GlobalData’s (LSE:DATA) Bonnie Bain, global head and executive vice president of healthcare operations and strategy, and Kelly Lambrinos senior editorial analyst, said this has led to speculation Amazon will begin selling prescription drugs on its online marketplace. GlobalData believes customers will welcome Amazon moving into pharmacy, and it could be an opportunity to increase competition and reduce prices.

This came after the news of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) and J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) partnered to create a new company to reduce healthcare costs and improve services for their employees and patients. These companies’ expertise, capital and scale increases the likelihood to successfully maneuver healthcare and insurance complexities via technology, GlobalData said.

Pharma trends 2018: Takeda leads M&A activity

M&As always seem to take the lead of pharma trends due to its strength as a catalyst. This year’s M&A activity was led by Japan’s biggest ever acquisition by Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TSE:4502) of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Although the acquisition is still pending — as it is currently awaiting regulatory approvals and set to close in the first half of 2019 — this deal is set to “leapfrog” Takeda into the global biopharmaceutical market, GlobalData said. This would position the company as a real competitor for the likes of Pfizer and Roche, they said.

Kelsey Oliver, senior industrial analyst at IBISWorld, said this was the biggest news the pharma industry faced this year. Once completed, Oliver said the US$62 billion acquisition is expected to land Takeda as the ninth largest pharmaceutical company globally, according to data from BioPharmaDrive.

Other big deals that caught GlobalData’s attention was the CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) acquisition of Aetna (NYSE:AET) and the Cigna (NYSE:CI) acquisition of Express Script (NASDAQ:ESRX).

CVS’ press release on the acquisition said the intentions behind was to fill a void in the current healthcare system for high-quality care at a lower cost and local setting. Cigna’s acquisition had similar intentions, along with expanding distribution of health services for employers, health plans and government agencies.

These deals “drew scrutiny and concerns of antitrust” from the potentially negative impact of these newly formed integrated health systems for US healthcare consumers, they said.

In September, Cigna passed the US Justice Department’s antitrust scrutiny, allowing the acquisition to proceed further. This also gives a positive notion to the outcome of the second acquisition, which may go through similar antitrust scrutiny.

Pharma trends 2018: Trial data spikes share price volatility

Clinical trials are the backbone to drug approvals which tunnel revenue sales for companies. This year’s clinical trials were another pharma trend which featured a number of innovative drugs. Some garnered positive attention from investors, whereas others went south.

Starting off with the positive, Amarin’s (NASDAQ:AMRN) Phase 3 REDUCE-IT trial of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) for cardiovascular outcomes resulted in a 314 percent stock increase, GlobalData said. Over 8,000 patients were treated in the study and demonstrated a 25 percent relative risk reduction. The firm said Vascepa is essentially a highly-purified omega-3 fatty acid.

Before the news, the market had been precarious about the drug. GlobalData said based on information from Mochida Pharmaceutical’s (TSE:4534) comparable drug, Epadel, receiving positive Phase 4 results, experts felt more optimistic about Amarin’s trial outcome.

Proteostasis’ (NASDAQ:PTI) doublet PTI-801 and PTI-808 also had encouraging results for cystic fibrosis (CF) sending the stock up nearly 300 percent, GlobalData said. The positive results were from the company’s Phase 1 clinical trial.

This information surprised some investors after a “highly debated forced expiratory volume benefit (FEV)” in PTI-428 was added to Orkambi with disappointing FEV data, they said. This solution resulted in disappointing FEV data with PTI-801 added to Orkambi, which is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) approved CF drug.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) announced its Phase 2 trial data for serlopitant, treating refractory chronic cough had failed to demonstrate efficacy relative to the placebo. This sent the company’s share price down 45 percent, GlobalData said.

The study consisted of 185 patients in the trial, TUSSIX. The serlopitant group had 31 percent less reduction in 24-hour cough frequency compared to the placebo group.

Pharma trends 2018: Investor takeaway

Although these trends continue to push the pharmaceutical market forward, the coming year may bring even more success and uncertainties to the space. With many catalysts currently in play, many companies have the goal of lowering healthcare costs in the US.

Investors interested in more news from the year can take a look at our top pharma news stories from the year to see which news garnered the most attention.

Don’t forget to follow @INN_LifeScience for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.