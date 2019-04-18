Pharma Market Update: Q1 2019 in Review

With Q1 2019 officially over, the Investing News Network shares a pharma market update on the biggest news and trends in the space.









The first quarter of the year for the pharmaceutical industry wasn’t particularly rife with surprises as drug pricing issues in the US continued to plague the industry. They are expected to persist throughout the year.

However, all news isn’t bad news for the pharma sector. Case in point, new and innovative therapies are making their marks in the industry, and are poised to set the tone in 2019 and beyond. Companies are also shifting focus to treating more rare or chronic diseases.

While drug pricing remains a hot topic of discussion and — ultimately — controversy, different approaches are certainly on the way.

With the first quarter of the year over and Q2 2019 already in full swing, here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look back on Q1 2019 and what drove the pharmaceutical market.

Pharma market update: Drug pricing issues persist

In an interview with INN, Irene Birbeck, partner with Clarkston Consulting, said that, while pharma companies are struggling to price certain therapies, it’s an exciting time to be in the industry.

“Frankly, it’s a less scary time to be a patient,” she said. “It’s [also] a less scary time to get a diagnosis, and, well, that’s thrilling.”

On the other hand, Birbeck said that one of the biggest problems for companies is figuring out a price tag for therapies so that research and development (R&D) can be funded. She used Novartis’ (NYSE:NVS) gene therapy called Zolgensma as an example; it could potentially cost US$4 million, according to a Forbes article from last November. Zolgensma aims to target a deadly disease that impacts children who have high risk of death by the age of two resulting from spinal muscular atrophy type 1.

“What’s fascinating about drug pricing to me, is that there is a bipartisan agreement on very little in [the US],” Birbeck said. “But on [therapy costs], there is a bipartisan agreement on the fact that drug pricing is an issue.”

Case in point, in February, several executives from some of the top pharmaceutical companies testified in Congress relating to rising drug prices.

Lead by Chairman Chuck Grassley, the hearing, dubbed “Drug Pricing in America: A Prescription for Change, Part II,” called action to Big Pharma to reduce astronomically high drug prices.

Executives that appeared before the Senate Finance Committee included ones from: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

“[Drug price increases are] not the result of a system too complicated for Americans to understand,” Senate Finance ranking Democrat Ron Wyden said. “Drug prices are astronomically high because that’s where pharmaceutical companies and their investors want them.”

Pharma market update: FDA approvals

In the midst of the drug pricing plague, FDA approvals continued to make headlines throughout the first quarter of the year, following on the heels of 2018’s banner year for approvals.

According to Nature.com, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved an impressive 59 novel drugs in 2018, which is slightly higher than its previous record of 53 approvals in 1996. Novel drugs, or New Molecular Entity (NME), are defined by the FDA as active compound, complex molecules that have have not received approval from the agency.

So far this year, eight novel drugs have been approved as of April 12, with six of those coming in the first three months of the year, including ones for these companies:

Evolus’ (NASDAQ:EOLS) jeuveau, which is to treat severe glabeller lines in connection with corrugator procerus muscle activity in adults.In simple terms, this condition is the result of wrinkles on the face;

jeuveau, which is to treat severe glabeller lines in connection with corrugator procerus muscle activity in adults.In simple terms, this condition is the result of wrinkles on the face; Novartis , which received approval for egaten for fascioliasis, which is the result of parasites affecting the liver;

, which received approval for egaten for fascioliasis, which is the result of parasites affecting the liver; Novartis, which received another novel drug approval in the quarter this time for mayzent to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis.

In the same vein, perhaps the most notable novel drug approval during the quarter was for Sage Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SAGE) zulresso, which is for treating postpartum depression (PDD) in adult women. The company said in a press release in March that the drug should be available sometime near the end of June, following a scheduling by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Other high-profile FDA approvals includes one for Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) division Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The company got the nod from the agency for its nasal spray, called Spravato, to treat severe symptoms of depression, but has received criticism due to its association with anesthetic ketamine, which is a party drug known as ‘Special K.’

“Regulatory authorities pay particular attention to the marketing and administration of drugs like [Spravato] so that they don’t become the next fill-in-the-blank,” Birbeck told INN.

Birbeck further explained that depression can sometimes be difficult to diagnose and making sure patients are appropriately compliant can add a layer of complexity when it comes to treatments.

“Balancing those complexities, with that of the overall safety of the population because of [Spravato] being a drug that [has] potential to be abused … I think we’re going to continue to see those narratives play out,” she said.

Pharma market update: Beyond Q1 2019

While drug pricing and high profile FDA approvals stole the spotlight in the first quarter, it is likely that trend will continue moving forward into the rest of the year. However, more companies are putting their efforts into rare diseases and R&D projects are also expected to bloom this year.

When it comes to specific areas, Evaluate’s report says that Alzheimer’s diseases will ‘undoubtedly contain updates’ throughout 2019. Hepatitis B is another therapy area that could draw numbers by the end of the year with companies looking for a ‘functional cure.’

In a Frost & Sullivan research report, the firm says digitally integrated solutions based on R&D efforts can be expected, which will impact how clinical trials are done and the commercialization of new products.

“While the need for value-based-care grows along with strained profitability, Big Pharma needs to decentralize and outsource manufacturing of novel cell and gene therapies to contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMOs),” the report says.

Separately, an Iqvia Institute report released in January estimates that the global pharmaceutical industry will surpass US$1.5 trillion by 2023, growing a compound annual growth rate between 3 and 6 percent during the forecast period. In the US, driving that growth will be brand pricing and an increase in new products, although that is counteracted with patents expiring and generics.

In terms of drug pricing, Vizient estimates that drug pricing will increase 4.28 percent for pharmaceutical purchases done between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. Medication costs in addition to regulatory requirements will continue plaguing the industry.

Oncology medications, disease-modifying agents and immunomodulatory agents will be the biggest catalysts where money is spent.

“[W]e are seeing a large amount of spending going into the same few categories. While we are seeing some increased competition for certain drugs, the effects of the slow uptake of adoption to biosimilars, natural disasters, exacerbation of drug shortages and reimbursement limitations have continued to drive up costs for providers,”Dan Kistner, senior vice president of pharmacy solutions for Vizient, said in the report.

In short, while it doesn’t seem like the story will change much for the pharma industry this year in terms of drug pricing, companies targeting niche diseases and working towards strengthening R&D is promising—not only for the industry itself and its patients, but also interested investors in the space.

