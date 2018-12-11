5 Top Pharmaceutical Stories of 2018

The Investing News Network share what news caught attention in the pharmaceutical space during 2018, with our top five stories of the year.









Investors showed an interest for a variety developments in the pharmaceutical space, from revenue projections and predictions of the market to new partnerships in the market.

As 2018 ends, the Investing News Network (INN) offers investors a recap of the top five stories in the pharmaceutical space, based on our readers.

Investors looking to catch up on what made news last year can check out our top five stories from 2017.

In an interview with INN at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto, Pediapharm (TSXV:PDP) CEO Sylvain Chrétien detailed the projections he held for the performance of his company.

“Our business plan is projecting about C$30 to C$35 million in revenue with our current marketed products,” Chrétien told INN.

The executive said the company needed to replenish its pipeline soon and even speculated it could look at the development of “children medicines.”



In this Q&A with Christian Hogg, CEO of Chi-Med (NASDAQ:HCM), INN dives deeper into the Chinese market for oncology solutions.

When asked what Hogg was most anticipating in 2018 he mentioned savolitinib, a drug being done in collaboration with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

“The biggest move there [for Chi-Med] will [probably] be for us to move into the last stage of development globally in that particular type of lung cancer so that savolitinib moves into the final stage of clinical development,” said Hogg. “We’re doing that globally as well as a separate study in China.”

Another one of our interviews during this year’s Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference piqued the interest of investors.

Daniel Legault, CEO of Antibe Therapeutics (TSXV:ATE), offered an update to the development of the company up to May and what was ahead.

The executive explained anti-inflammatory drugs, a space in which Antibe participates in, are used by a billion people around the world.

During the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference Samira Sakhia, Knight Therapeutics (TSX:GUD) CFO and president, told INN the company was pleased with its financial results for 2017 and was looking at the development of its licensed product, probuphine.

Sakhia noted that Knight’s CEO Jonathan Ross Goodman says at every shareholder meeting, “If you’re investing in Knight for the next quarter or next year, we’re not the right investment,” as the company touts itself a long-term play.

In March, Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) confirmed a distribution agreement that would see its products enter the markets in China and Hong Kong.

The deal set in place with Fosun Pharmaceutical (SHA:600196) included the option to develop, commercialize and assist AkaRx, a Dova subsidiary, with the development of its drug candidate for thrombocytopenia.

“Fosun Pharma is a highly qualified partner, and we are excited to work with them as we look to expand avatrombopag internationally,” Alex Sapir, CEO of Dova said in a statement.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.