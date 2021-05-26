5 Largest Genetics Stocks by Market Cap

The genetics industry provides data that life science companies need to make new products. Here’s a look at the largest genetics stocks.









From diagnostics to drug development, the genetics industry provides information that biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies need to continue making innovative products. The largest genetics stocks are responsible for these advances.

That’s why we’re counting down some significant players in genetics and genomics — companies that splice and edit their days away, developing technologies and tests that are key for the life science sector.

The following US-listed companies specialize in different areas and work on a range of innovative products in the field of genetics. Without further ado, here are the five largest genetics stocks to watch. This largest genetics stocks list was compiled using TradingView’s stock screener on May 10, 2021.

1. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Market cap: US$145.14 billion

A global leader in biotechnology, Amgen uses advanced human genetics to develop and manufacture therapeutics targeting a variety of diseases with unmet medical needs.

Amgen states on its website that no other company has made a bigger bet on using human genetics to drive research and development. According to the firm, its focus on this area started about five years ago, when it announced plans to “aggressively leverage human genetics in its research.” Its aim is to move from one-off discoveries and instead take an industrial-scale approach to gene-based research.

For 2021, the company has set its total revenue guidance at US$25.8 billion to US$26.6 billion.

2. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Market cap: US$55.54 billion

Illumina develops, manufactures and markets life science tools and integrated systems that enable the implementation of genomic solutions for the healthcare sector. The company’s customers are mainly in the research, clinical and applied markets.

In Q1 of this year, Illumina achieved its first billion-dollar quarter in terms of revenue. The company was also recently ranked one of the most influential global companies by Time Magazine.

3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Market cap: US$55.11 billion

Global biotech company Vertex Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The firm’s product portfolio includes multiple approved treatments for patients with cystic fibrosis, and it has a pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes.

Vertex has partnered with Obsidian Therapeutics to develop up to five new gene-editing therapies.

4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Market cap: US$53.51 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic diseases, infectious diseases and rare diseases. Regeneron’s product portfolio includes nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development.

The biotech company’s Regeneron Genetics Center is conducting one of the world’s largest genetics sequencing efforts. Regeneron’s revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased 38 percent over the same period in the previous year to hit US$2.53 billion.

5. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Market cap: US$44.37 billion

Immunotherapy company BioNTech has won global recognition for its therapeutic drug platforms, which allow for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals targeting cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s oncology product candidate pipeline includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules.

In addition to its diverse oncology pipeline, BioNTech and its collaborators are leveraging the company’s expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases. Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, which is being used in the US and elsewhere, was created in partnership with BioNTech and is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology.

