Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTC PINK:GTSIF) (CSE:LOBE). Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https:bit.ly3dIWXKe

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines and drug delivery to treat unmet needs representing multi-billion-dollar markets. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses how the Company’s unique model and approach are poised to result in leadership status in a segment that is gaining significant traction in the US, Canada, and Europe.

Goldman commented, “In our view, Lobe Sciences appears poised to emerge as an innovative leader in the development of psychedelic medicines and drug delivery devices to treat a variety of unmet needs, representing multi-billion-dollar markets. Primary initial indications include mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), using a psilocybin/N-Acetylcysteine (NAC) combination. The Company is also developing a unique Nasal Mist device that could be used with its flagship medicine under development or as a broad-based delivery system. Going forward, management will likely submit for FDA 510(k) clearance for this device, broadening its reach and generating revenue.”

“Leveraging its five submitted patents and unique approach, GTSIF is currently engaged in a preclinical study at the University of Miami. Plus, the Nasal device is presently in the prototyping phase,” noted Goldman.

“Management just completed an asset sale through a subsidiary vendor that will provide $32M in non-dilutive capital—an event and figure we do not believe is yet reflected in the current stock price. This event may ensure that GTSIF could largely self-fund development, M&A, and IP acquisition. Based on Lobe’s market cap as compared to peer group valuations, its unique approach, IP submissions, and the value of upcoming milestones, we believe GTSIF could reach our price target in the next six months,” concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on Lobe Sciences Ltd. (“The Company”). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Lobe Sciences Ltd. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our report about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $4500 by the Company for the production and distribution of research reports and associated press releases and distribution.

