Tartisan Nickel: Working Towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit

February 11, 2026
Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN,OTCQX:TTSRF,FSE: 8TA) is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing high-quality critical mineral assets in Ontario. Its flagship asset, the Kenbridge nickel project in Northwestern Ontario, is an advanced-stage nickel sulphide deposit containing nickel, copper and cobalt.
Management’s strategy for Kenbridge is clear and execution-driven: expand and upgrade the resource through drilling, extend potential mine life, and continue systematically de-risking the project.
Tartisan Nickel has been engaging with Treaty # 3 First Nations since May 2007.
At the same time, Tartisan holds the Sill Lake silver project, a past-producing silver-lead property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Supported by strong fundamentals for nickel, copper and silver, management positions Tartisan as a multi-asset story—providing investors with exposure to several value drivers within a single platform.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project is an advanced-stage, high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide deposit with a completed PEA, existing underground infrastructure, and significant upside through resource expansion
- Clear focus on drilling-driven value creation, with active programs designed to upgrade inferred resources, expand the deposit at depth, and extend mine life into the mid-teens
- Low-capex development profile relative to many peer nickel projects, supported by a historic shaft, road access, and established infrastructure
- Sill Lake Silver Project provides additional, underappreciated value, offering exposure to silver through a brownfields, past-producing asset with a defined historic resource
- Experienced leadership team with deep capital markets and mine development experience, focused on disciplined capital allocation and unlocking value from opportunity-acquired assets
10h
Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Advancing a high-grade nickel project in Ontario with significant silver upside
18h
10 Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site
Mexican authorities have recovered 10 bodies as part of an investigation into the January abduction of workers from a mining site operated by Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA) in the northern state of Sinaloa.Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said the bodies were located in the... Keep Reading...
10 February
Gary Savage: Silver Run Not Over, US$250 is Easy in Next Leg
Gary Savage, president of the Smart Money Tracker newsletter, breaks down gold and silver's recent price activity, saying that while the precious metals have reached the parabolic phase of the bull market, it's typical to see a correction midway through. "The second phase I think will be several... Keep Reading...
09 February
Panelists: Silver in Bull Market, but Expect Price Volatility
Gold often dominates conversations at the annual Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), but silver's price surge, which began in 2025 and continued into January, placed the metal firmly in the spotlight. At this year’s silver forecast panel, Commodity Culture host and producer Jesse... Keep Reading...
09 February
Southern Silver Intersects 5.8 metres averaging 781g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, México
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports additional assays from drilling which continues to outline extensions of mineralization on the recently acquired Puro Corazon claim and identified further thick intervals of high-grade and... Keep Reading...
06 February
After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver
A Chinese billionaire trader known for profiting from gold’s multi-year rally has turned sharply bearish on silver, building a short position now worth nearly US$300 million as the metal's price slides. Bian Ximing, who earned billions riding gold’s multi-year rally and later turned aggressively... Keep Reading...
03 February
Silver Supply Tight, Demand Rising — What's Next? First Majestic's Mani Alkhafaji
Mani Alkhafaji, president of First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG), discusses silver supply, demand and price dynamics, as well as how the company is positioning for 2026.He also shares his thoughts on when silver stocks may catch up to the silver price: "You've got to give it a couple of... Keep Reading...
