Sirios Resources: Advancing a Multi-million-ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

February 12, 2026
Sirios Resources (TSXV:SOI,OTCQB:SIREF) is a Québec-based gold exploration and development company focused on high-potential projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. Its flagship Cheechoo gold project ranks among the largest in the province by resource size and benefits from favourable geology, near-surface mineralization, and existing infrastructure, including road access, power lines, and proximity to the Éléonore mine. Sirios is advancing Cheechoo through systematic drilling, resource expansion, and technical studies, aiming to progress the project toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
In December 2025, Sirios completed a transformational combination with OVI Mining, creating a district-scale gold platform anchored by Cheechoo and complemented by the Corvet Est and PLEX projects. The transaction integrates Sirios into the Osisko development ecosystem, strengthening the leadership team with proven mine-building and capital markets expertise while maintaining the company’s deep geological knowledge of the James Bay region.
With over 30 years of continuous exploration in James Bay and strong partnerships with local and Indigenous communities, Sirios is well-positioned to create value through disciplined project advancement and exploration-driven growth. The company’s combination of experience, strategic assets, and community engagement underpins its long-term growth strategy.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Cheechoo gold project hosts approximately 3 million ounces of gold, including 1.3 million ounces indicated and 1.7 million ounces inferred, including additional underground resources
- Located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with strong government and community support
- Low strip ratio (2.9:1) and high gold recoveries (92 percent) support attractive open-pit development potential at Cheechoo
- Strategic combination with OVI Mining brings Osisko-backed leadership, capital markets strength and additional district-scale exploration assets
- Well-funded with recent treasury additions, supporting advancement of Cheechoo toward a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and ongoing exploration across the portfolio
Jaime Carrasco: Gold at US$7,000 is "Conservative," Plus Silver Outlook
Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, explains what's driving gold and silver prices. "The real question here is not how high silver is going — forget about that," he said. "The right question is how high does gold have to go to... Keep Reading...
11h
Precious Metals Price Update: Another Week of Volatility for Gold, Silver, PGMs
It's been another week of strong volatility in precious metals prices.Gold, silver and platinum have posted new all-time highs in 2026, but so far February has been more choppy seas than smooth sailing. A complex web of push-and-pull factors are at play in the precious metals market. Let’s take... Keep Reading...
11h
55 North Mining: The Economic Upside of US$5,000 Gold and High-grade Project Next to Alamos Gold
With gold prices maintaining their historic trajectory toward US$5,000 per ounce, gold exploration companies with high-grade assets offer immediate economic leverage. 55 North Mining (CSE:FFF,FWB:6YF) is emerging as a primary beneficiary of this. We sat down with CEO Bruce Reid as he discussed... Keep Reading...
10 February
Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon
Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has entered into an option agreement dated February 9, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with Go Metals Corp. ("Go Metals") to acquire the Monster IOCG project (the "Monster Project"), located approximately 90... Keep Reading...
